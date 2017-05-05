Xi’s red line on the peninsula (국문)

When the Soviet Archives were declassified in the 1990s, many mysteries surrounding the Korean War were revealed. Among them, two things are especially noteworthy. Why was the Soviet delegate absent in the UN Security Council vote on sending UN Forces? And why did Mao Zedong decide to participate in the Korean War instead of heading to Taiwan when reunifying with Taiwan was imminent?
Alexander Pantsov, a history professor at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, wrote in his book “Mao: The Real Story” that the key in the two mysteries is Stalin. In the global strategic perspective of world revolution, Stalin calculated that the United States wouldn’t be able to focus on Europe if it is caught up in a war in the Far East. In the meantime, Stalin wished to secure the Eastern bloc under its influence and export Bolshevik Revolution to the Balkans, Indochina and Southeast Asia.
Mao promised Stalin to send reinforcements but faltered at least five times. In July 1950, when the People’s Army marched down to the Nakdong River, Zhou Enlai was eager to participate and asked the North Korean military leaders to send a map of the Korean Peninsula and samples of uniforms to disguise as North Korean troops.
But the Battle of Incheon changed the course of the war. In October, Zhou changed his mind and claimed that China should not be drawn into the war. Commander Lin Biao and party executives opposed that China was inferior in military strength and it may lose a critical chance to reclaim Taiwan.
The Seventh Fleet of the U.S. had already blocked the Taiwan Strait in preparation for Chinese forces’ landing after North Korea’s southward invasion. Mao was compelled by Stalin and had to leave Taiwan behind and cross the Aprok River, analyzed Professor Pantsov.
The northern half of the Korean Peninsula, which China considers a necessary buffer, is tangled in the history of giving up reclaiming Taiwan. U.S. President Donald Trump initially played the One China policy but stopped his provocation after the summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. It can be deduced that Trump tossed the ball into China’s court by pressuring Beijing to resolve the crisis in the North Korea. It is unknown what role China played, but April passed without an incident.
In case of sudden changes in the North, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) could reach as far as the Chongchon River-Hamhung line, the bottleneck of the peninsula, with a justification to build refugee camps, said Dr. Bruce Bennett at the RAND Corporation. He projected that the PLA could push down even to Pyongyang to the Nampo-Wonsan line if China has an intention to set up a puppet government of Chinese Communist Party. He warned that if such movements are detected, the Korea-U.S. alliance would not condone it but immediately break through the Demarcation Line and move northward.
The Taiwan Strait, the other side of the coin, would also be drawn into the whirlpool. Trump reminded Xi that’s the “red line” when intervening in North Korea affairs.
1990년대 소련 비밀문서고가 열리면서 6ㆍ25전쟁을 둘러싼 미스터리들이 속속 밝혀졌다. 그 가운데 우리의 눈길을 끄는 두 가지가 있다. 유엔군 파병을 결의하는 유엔 안보리 표결에 소련 대표가 왜 불참했느냐, 그리고 대만 통일을 눈앞에 둔 시점에 마오쩌둥(毛澤東)은 왜 대만은 제쳐두고 무리하게 이 전쟁에 참전했느냐다.
러시아 출신으로 미국 오하이오주 콜럼버스 캐피털대 역사학 교수인 알렉산더 판초프는 지난달 번역 출판된 『마오쩌둥 평전』에서 두 수수께끼를 관통하는 열쇠는 스탈린이라고 못 박는다. 세계 혁명이라는 글로벌 전략 관점에서 미국이 극동에서 전쟁에 발목 잡히면 유럽에 전력투구할 수 없을 것이란 스탈린의 계산이었다. 그 틈을 타 동구권을 확실한 소련의 영향권으로 다지고 이를 기반으로 발칸ㆍ인도차이나ㆍ동남아시아로 붉은 혁명을 수출하겠다는 복안이었다는 것이다.
스탈린에게 지원군 파병을 약속했던 마오는 파병을 앞두고 적어도 다섯 차례 심하게 흔들렸다. 인민군이 파죽지세로 낙동강을 향해 내달렸던 1950년 7월에만 해도 참전에 몸이 달았던 저우언라이(周恩來)는 북한군 지도부에 한반도 지도와 인민군으로 위장하기 위한 군복 견장 사본을 보내달라고 했었다. 그러나 인천상륙작전으로 전세가 뒤집혔다. 10월 저우는 이 전쟁에 끌려들어가선 안 된다면서 돌아섰다. 린뱌오(林彪) 사령관 등 당 간부들은 전력 열세 뿐만 아니라 대만 수복의 결정적 기회를 잃는다며 반대했다. 당시 미 7함대는 북한의 남침에 이은 중공군의 상륙전에 대비해 대만해협을 차단한 상태였다. 스탈린에 대한 강박에 시달렸던 마오는 결국 대만을 뒤로 하고 압록강을 건널 수밖에 없었다는 게 판초프 교수의 분석이다.
중국이 순망치한(脣亡齒寒)의 완충지대로 규정한 한반도의 북쪽 지역은 이렇게 대만 통일을 접었던 역사와 운명적으로 엮여 있다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 취임 전 대만도 중국의 일부라는 ‘하나의 중국’ 문제를 들쑤셨다가 시진핑(習近平) 중국 국가주석과 회동을 앞두고 덮어 버렸다. 대신 한반도 북부의 위기를 해결하라며 공을 중국에 넘겼을 것이란 심증이 생기는 배경이다.
물밑에서 중국이 어떤 역할을 했는지 알려지지 않은 채 4월 위기설이 지나갔지만 여전히 긴장의 연속이다. 북한 급변 사태가 터지면 중국 인민해방군은 난민수용소 설치 명목으로 일단 한반도의 병목 지대인 청천강~함흥 선까지 내달릴 수 있다고 미국 군사ㆍ안보 싱크탱크인 랜드연구소의 브루스 베넷 박사는 지적했다(본지 4월 6일자 30면). 베넷은 중국 공산당의 괴뢰정부를 세울 요량이라면 인민해방군이 평양 아래 남포~원산 선까지 밀고 내려올 수 있다고 내다봤다. 한마디 덧붙이자면 베넷 박사는 이런 움직임이 감지될 경우 한ㆍ미 동맹은 좌시하지 않고 즉각 휴전선을 돌파해 압록강ㆍ두만강까지 북상할 것이라고 경고했다. 동전의 양면 관계인 대만해협도 소용돌이에 휘말릴 수밖에 없다. 트럼프가 시진핑에게 되새겨준 대북 개입의 레드라인인 셈이다.
