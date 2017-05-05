A dangerous course (국문)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set year 2020, when the nation hosts the Tokyo Olympics, as the year a revised Constitution will take effect in Japan. He was more or less declaring a specific timetable to walk away from the postwar pacifist Constitution and legally revive the right for the nation to participate in war if necessary. But Abe’s push for constitutional revision without genuine atonement for past aggressions and a credible pledge not to repeat them will only jeopardize regional peace and stability and create suspicion in neighboring countries.
Abe pushes for constitutional reform by claiming it is the duty of his generation to legitimize the right to self-defense and expand the role of the so-called self-defense forces. He cites the escalating threat from North Korea and tense geopolitical conditions as reasons for reinforcing Japan’s right to self-defense. But what he really wants is to use the North Korean risk as an excuse to push ahead with constitutional reform and extend his rule.
Abe has backtracked from his earlier hard-line stance and offered to keep intact Clause 1 and 2 of Article 9 — a keystones of the postwar constitution, in which Japan not only renounces war, but declares that never again will it have land, sea and air forces as well as other war potential — while making an exception for the Self Defence Force. He was temporarily compromising in order not to further irk the opposition and public.
But in essence, he wants to include the Self Defense Force in the new constitution to make it a legitimate military power. The Self Defense Force founded in 1954 has expanded to a formidable force with 250,000 soldiers. But its existence has been questioned because it is mentioned nowhere in the Constitution. Abe wants to make the force legitimate first and then make it a formal national defense force.
The country’s pacifist constitution has turned 70 years old. Japan over the years has contributed to peace and prosperity in the region. Before he pushes ahead with constitutional reform, Abe should seriously consider the concerns and suspicions of neighboring countries and try to appease them first.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 4, Page 30
아베 신조 일본 총리가 어제 자 요미우리신문 인터뷰에서 도쿄 올림픽이 열리는 2020년을 새 헌법 시행의 목표 연도로 제시했다. 아베 총리가 구체적인 개헌 스케줄을 처음으로 밝힌 것은 ‘전쟁할 수 있는 일본’으로 가는 길을 활짝 열어줄 개헌에 본격적으로 박차를 가하겠다는 선언이나 다름없다. 침략으로 얼룩진 과거사에 대한 진정성 있는 반성과 실효성 있는 재발 방지 약속 없는 아베의 개헌 밀어붙이기는 지역의 평화와 안정에 악영향을 줄 수밖에 없다. 한국을 비롯한 이웃 나라가 우려하는 이유다.
더구나 아베가 “내 세대가 자위대를 합헌화하는 것이 사명이 아닌가 생각한다”며 자위대 합헌을 개헌의 주요 과제로 내세운 것은 우려를 더욱 가중시킨다. 아베는 북한 정세가 긴박하고 안보 환경이 엄중해지고 있는 상황을 합헌화 추진의 배경으로 꼽았다. 하지만 이는 핑계일 뿐 실제로는 국제사회가 함께 풀어야 할 북한 리스크를 자신이 원하는 개헌과 장기 집권을 위해 정치적으로 이용하려는 것으로 보인다.
물론 그는 “헌법 9조의 1항(무력 행사의 영구 포기)과 2항(육해공군 전력 보유 금지와 교전권 포기)을 그대로 두고 자위대의 존재를 기술하겠다”며 한발 물러나긴 했다. 하지만 이는 야당과 국민의 반발을 고려한 현실적인 일시 후퇴일 뿐이다. 그 본질은 지금까지 평화헌법에는 기술돼 있지 않았던 ‘자위대’를 새 헌법에 명시함으로써 합헌적 존재로 위상을 바꿔놓겠다는 것이다. 자위대는 1954년 창설 뒤 지속적인 전력 확충과 활동 영역 확장으로 실질적인 ‘보통 군대’가 됐음에도 헌법에 아무런 규정이 없어 ‘위헌’이라는 지적을 받아 왔다. 자위대를 우선 합헌적 존재로 만들고 기회를 봐서 슬그머니 정식 군대로 바꾸겠다는 아베의 계산이 엿보인다.
어제로 공포 70주년을 맞은 평화헌법은 그동안 일본은 물론 동아시아의 평화와 번영을 이끄는 데 기여했다는 평가를 받아 왔다. 아베는 개헌 시도에 속도를 내기에 앞서 과거 침략 전쟁의 피해를 입었던 주변국의 우려를 진지하게 받아들이고 이를 불식하기 위해 어떤 노력을 해야 하는지부터 곰곰 생각해야 한다.