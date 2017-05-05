‘Saimdang’ manages to turn profit overseas

“Saimdang, Memoir of Colors,” an anticipated high-budget TV series that has yielded weaker-than-expected results, has managed to earn a net profit thanks to strong performance overseas, according to the its production company Thursday.According to production agency GROUP 8, the SBS drama earned 17 billion won (US$15 million) via distribution in seven countries, including in China, Japan and Taiwan.The figure represents 75 percent of the show’s entire budget of 22.5 billion won. The company declined to disclose detailed earnings figures but said that the show earned a “meaningful” net profit.“Exports seem to have played a big role (in the show’s bottom line),” a GROUP 8 representative said.The series, which premiered in late January, made headlines for bringing Hallyu actress Lee Young-ae back to television for the first time in 14 years.Despite much fanfare before its premiere, “Saimdang” yielded weaker-than-expected ratings throughout its run in South Korea, overshadowed by KBS 2TV’s “Good Manager” and “Queen of Mystery.”“The show is the most viewed program on Taiwan’s GTV since its premiere. It’s also maintaining the No. 1 and No. 2 positions on various platforms in Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and Malaysia,” a company official said.Yonhap