Psy ready to show off ‘New Face’ on May 10

Rapper Psy, famous for his global hit “Gangnam Style,” which is the highest viewed video on YouTube, has confirmed his May 10 comeback with the song “New Face.”The song will also be the title track to Psy’s eighth studio album, according to a press release from YG Entertainment, Psy’s agency.Being released one day after the presidential election, which will presumably see the winner announced late on May 9, the lyrics to “New Face” will reportedly be about people wanting to see a “New Face” on the block.Son Na-eun of Apink will appear in the music video, confirming rumors that have circulated for weeks.By Kim Jung-kyoon