‘Lips and teeth’ no more (국문)

The friction between Pyongyang and Beijing over China’s mounting pressure on North Korea to ease off on its nuclear weapons program is taking an alarming turn. The North’s state mouthpiece the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) attacked China on Wednesday in an unprecedentedly strong tone. KCNA denounced China for damaging “our strategic interests” through an act of distrust and betrayal after the Xi Jinping government continues to pressure North Korea after Xi’s summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida in April.
North Korea went so far as to claim that it is China, not North Korea, which has crossed a “red line” in relations. Previously Pyongyang refrained from directly naming China even when it was obviously criticizing Beijing. This time, however, it not only named China but also used a taboo word: betrayal.
China reacted to the North’s condemnation as resolutely as possible. The Global Times, one of the most belligerent official mouthpieces, lashed back at North Korea for threatening China’s security by raising the risk of a military clash on the Korean Peninsula through its unabated pursuit of nuclear weapons.
China’s attack is no mere bluff. The Chinese authorities are known to have increased inspections on all China’s exports to the North. Previously they did random checks. That’s a move to fully comply with sanctions on trade with North Korea.
Given the two sides’ unprecedented exchange of flak, it is almost certain that relations between Pyongyang and Beijing have deteriorated since the Trump-Xi summit. That’s clear evidence of China reinforcing sanctions on the North.
For our part, the government must do its best so as not to break the pace of joint sanctions on North Korea. Whoever wins the May 9 presidential election must keep in mind that this is the time to augment pressure on the North in order to bring it to the negotiating table
But there is a likelihood that North Korea will attempt to improve relations with Russia as a result of its fraying ties with China, a move to break out of diplomatic isolation. In that case, Russia could try to play the role of sponsor to North Korea after President Vladimir Putin’s relations with Trump turned sour after the U.S. bombing last month of a Syrian airbase. When that happens, North Korea could easily find an ally after being pushed into a corner. Our government must keep a close watch on all developments and prepare for such a dangerous turn of events.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 5, Page 26
중국의 대북 압박으로 악화된 북·중 관계의 파열음이 심상치 않다. 북한 관영 조선중앙통신은 3일 전례 없는 강한 톤으로 중국을 비난했다. 통신은 시진핑 정권의 대북 압박을 겨냥해 "상대의 신의 없고 배신적인 행동으로 국가의 전략적 이익을 침해당해 온 것은 중국이 아니라 우리 공화국"이라고 주장했다. 그러면서 "조·중 관계의 '붉은 선(레드라인)'을 우리가 넘어선 것이 아니라 중국이 난폭하게 짓밟고 있다"고 맹비난했다. 그간 북한은 중국을 비난할 때에도 직접 거명은 삼가 왔다. 하지만 이번에는 중국을 분명하게 지칭했을 뿐 아니라 '배신'이란 단어까지 동원한 것이다.
중국 측 응수도 단호하다. 중국 공산당을 대변하는 환구시보는 4일 "북·중 상호원조조약은 지역 평화와 안전을 지키기 위한 것"이라며 "북한의 핵기술 추구가 한반도 내 군사적 충돌 위험을 높여 중국 안보를 위협한다"고 비판했다.
말만 거칠어진 게 아니다. 그동안 중국은 대북 수출 화물에 대해 선택적 검사를 해 왔으나 최근 전수검사로 바꿨다고 한다. 무역제재 강도를 훨씬 높인 것이다.
환구시보는 하루 뒤인 어제 "60년간 이어진 북·중 관계의 본질적인 논리와 추세를 바꾸지 않을 것"이라며 갈등 진화에 나섰다. 하지만 양측 간의 거친 비난 수준으로 미뤄 북·중 관계가 어느 때보다 악화된 것은 틀림없다. 중국의 대북제재가 강화됐다는 증거이기도 하다. 우리로서는 모처럼 형성된 국제적인 대북 압박 스크럼이 헝클어지지 않게 만전을 기해야 한다.
유념해야 할 건 악화일로의 북·중 관계가 돌발 변수로 작용할 수 있다는 사실이다. 김정은 정권은 고립 상태를 타개하기 위해 핵·미사일 실험의 모험주의 노선을 선택할지 모른다. 또 중국의 압박을 피해 러시아와의 관계 개선을 도모할 공산이 크다. 시리아 문제로 미국과 사이가 틀어진 푸틴 정권도 북한을 후원하고 싶은 유혹에 빠질 수 있다. 궁지에 몰린 북한의 숨통을 러시아가 틔워주는 사태가 일어나지 않도록 우리 외교 당국은 신경을 곤두세워야 할 것이다.