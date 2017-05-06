Xi Jinping’s Dilemma

When President Xi Jinping of China took power almost five years ago, he quickly gained control of the commanding heights of the Chinese party-state, taking charge of the military, foreign policy, domestic security and a fearsome anticorruption commission. In centralizing decision making in his office, Mr. Xi also grabbed hold of something his two immediate predecessors never did during their lengthy stays in office: He placed himself in charge of economic policy.5년 전 중국 국가주석으로 취임한 시진핑은 빠르게 권력을 휘어잡았다. 그는 전임자인 장쩌민과 후진타오가 집권 시 한사코 피했던 조치도 마다하지 않았다. 경제정책 권한을 직접 본인이 틀어쥔 게 그것이다.Mr. Xi’s authoritarian instincts have served him well politically. Chinese leaders from Mao Zedong onward have always had rivals among senior leaders. As he looks ahead to securing a second five-year term at the Communist Party Congress in the fall, Mr. Xi appears to have none.시진핑은 권위주의적 본능을 발휘해 권력을 공고히 했다. 마오쩌둥 시대부터 중국 지도자의 옆에는 그를 견제하는 고위 관료가 늘 존재했다. 그러나 올 9월 공산당 전국대표회의에서 두 번째의 5년 임기를 개시할 시진핑 앞엔 어떤 라이벌도 없어 보인다.With this enormous power, Mr. Xi has pushed through once-in-a-generation changes in military structure and personnel, built a new national security council, pressed China’s claims in the South China Sea and overseen the largest antigraft campaign since the 1949 Communist Revolution.시진핑은 공룡이 된 인민해방군 개혁을 밀어붙였고 국가안보위원회를 새롭게 구성했다. 남중국해에서 중국의 영유권을 강력히 주장하고, 1949년 건국 이래 최대 규모의 반부패 캠페인을 추진했다.When it comes to economic policy, though, Mr. Xi hasn’t been nearly as tough and adventurous as he has on the political front. Understanding why provides insight into the enduring weaknesses of Mr. Xi and the Communist Party: For all of its success, the economy remains an uneasy hybrid of Mao and markets that is difficult to recalibrate without substantial risk to single-party rule.그러나 시진핑의 경제정책은 그가 정치에서 보여준 강인함과 과감함을 따라잡지 못했다. 시진핑의 약점이 드러나는 대목이다. 중국 경제가 성공을 거둔 건 사실이지만 마오쩌둥 체제와 시장경제가 얽힌 불안한 조합에 불과하다. 단시일 내에 경제 자유화를 추진하면 공산당 독재체제에 심각한 위험을 안길 수 있다.The Chinese economy has developed great strengths that have allowed it to defy the doomsayers since the 1990s. Property rights have been liberalized to permit homeownership, and behind the party’s formidable internet firewall, entrepreneurs have built a politics-free, app-friendly economy that even apparatchiks can like.중국 경제는 경착륙 우려와 비관론을 일축하며 성장을 거듭해 왔다. 재산권 자유화를 통해 주택 보유를 허용했고, 인터넷은 중국 공산당이 세운 철벽같은 방화벽으로 인해 탈정치적 앱 시스템으로 고착됐다.The most profound change has been the growth in the private sector. While employment in state businesses fell by 63 percent in the decade since 1998, according to a recent study, jobs in private and foreign companies rose by 644 percent and 202 percent respectively. In other words, business has supplanted the state as the main driver of growth and employment, and incomes and consumption have risen.민간 부문의 성장도 괄목할 만하다. 1998년 이후 10년간 국유기업 고용은 63% 줄었지만 민간과 외국기업 고용은 각각 6배와 2배로 급증했다. 성장을 이끄는 중심 세력이 정부에서 기업으로 넘어간 것이다.Still, despite the private sector’s growth, the state remains at the heart of China’s economy, accounting for at least one third of industrial output, much of it from companies that struggle to stay open on commercial grounds alone. Keeping alive many of the so-called zombie companies has a huge cost, for China and the rest of the world. They not only are a drag on the financial system, which has to roll over their loans to keep them afloat, but they also still keep money out of the hands of households and in the hands of the state. In place of consumption, the system retains a bias toward investment, and along with it, overcapacity, which then spills out into the global economy.그러나 중국 경제를 좌우하는 기업은 민간이 아니라 국유기업들이다. 이들의 산업생산량 점유율은 33%를 넘는다. 하지만 국유기업의 대부분은 낮은 생산성으로 고전하는 ‘좀비 기업’들이다. 이들을 살리기 위해 중국뿐 아니라 전 세계가 엄청난 비용을 부담하고 있다. 은행들은 좀비 국유기업들의 대출 상환을 연장해 주느라 등골이 휜다. 이들 기업을 통해 중국 가계의 돈은 정부로 흐른다. 그런데 중국 정부는 소비 대신 투자에만 집중한다. 그 결과 과잉 생산이 이어지고 이는 글로벌 경제를 좀먹는 악순환으로 이어진다.China’s zombie companies are not generally household names. They are usually smaller businesses, away from the thriving coastal areas, in the northern and central provinces, clustered in industries like steel, cement, coal, metals and glass. “The more they lose, the more they can borrow — that’s the only way they can survive,” wrote the economist He Fan, referring to zombie companies, who estimates that at least 10 percent of all locally listed companies are like the “walking dead.”중국의 좀비 기업들은 규모가 작고 내륙에 위치해 있으며 철강과 시멘트 및 석탄 등에 집중돼 있다. 정부를 배후에 두고 손실이 클수록 더 많은 융자를 받아가는 ‘모럴 해저드’ 시스템이 굳어져 있다. 지역 증시에 상장된 좀비기업들은 최소한 10%가 ‘워킹 데드’나 마찬가지라고 한다.The determination to keep the state sector going underpins the economy’s chronic ailments: an addiction to debt to maintain high growth and the administrative state’s reliance on the state sector for stimulus when private investment falls. Over the past year, at a time when the economy was slowing, the state sector has been resurgent, with investment up nearly 25 percent year-on-year, while private companies managed a rise of only roughly 3 percent.그런데도 베이징 정부는 좀비 국유기업들을 계속 안고 가겠다는 입장이다. 이런 고집으로 인해 중국 경제는 만성질환을 앓고 있다. 부채에 의존하는 고성장과 국유기업에 의존하는 경기부양책이 그것이다. 중국의 경기가 눈에 띄게 둔화된 지난 1년 동안 국유 좀비 기업들의 투자 비중은 급증했다. 국유기업들은 전년 대비 투자가 25% 늘었지만, 민간기업의 투자는 3% 증가에 그쳤다.Mr. Xi has displayed little stomach for taking on the state sector. The most obvious explanation is ideological: As a career Communist, he retains a bias toward state ownership as a form of political control. The state sector is a powerful special interest in its own right, entangled deeply in the political and economic systems in ways that make it harder to challenge and scale back.시진핑은 국유기업을 손보려는 의지를 드러낸 적이 없다. 가장 큰 이유는 이념 때문이다. 공산주의자를 자부하는 시진핑은 국유기업을 중요한 정치적 통제 수단으로 여기는 경향이 있다. 게다가 국유기업들은 이미 강력한 이익집단이 돼 중국의 정치체제에 깊숙이 얽혀 있다. 구조조정이 갈수록 힘들어지는 건 당연하다.(하단 생략)RICHARD MCGREGOR리처드 맥그리거 / 경제 저널리스트