Trump wants Seoul to pay $1 billion for Thaad

Activists gather at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul Friday to protest the unusually quick deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery in Seongju County, North Gyeongsang, without the completion of an environmental impact assessment, as U.S. President Donald Trump declared that Korea should pay for the antimissile system. [YONHAP] 도널드 트럼프 미대통령이 한국이 사드 배치 비용을 지불해야 한다고 공개적으로 발언한 가운데 금요일 서울 광화문 광장에서 시민 운동가들이 모여 환경영향평가를 끝내지도 않고 경북 성주군에 사드를 기습적으로 배치한 것에 대해 규탄하고 있다. [연합]

Korea JoongAng DailySaturday, April 29, 2017U.S. President Donald Trump said he wants South Korea to pay the $1 billion cost of theof a U.S.-led antimissile defense system here and that he may possiblythe U.S.-Korea FTA because of*deployment: 배치*terminate: 종료하다*trade deficit: 무역적자도널드 트럼프 미대통령은 사드 배치 비용 10억 달러를 한국이 지불하기를 바라며 무역적자를 유발하는 한미FTA를 종료할지도 모른다고 말했다.Trump spoke with Reuters in his office on Thursday local time, just a day afterof the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense [Thaad] battery were installed in the early morning hours of Wednesday on a golf course in Seongju County, North Gyeongsang.*key component: 주요 부품수요일 이른 새벽에 경북 성주군 골프장에 고고도미사일방어(사드) 체계의 주요 부품들을 배치한 지 하루 후에 트럼프 미대통령은 자신의 집무실에서 로이터와 인터뷰를 가졌다.“On the Thaad system, it’s about a billion dollars. I said, ‘Why are we paying? Why are we paying a billion dollars? We are protecting. Why are we paying a billion dollars?’” Trump said. “So I informed South Korea it would beif they paid.”*appropriate: 적절한, 적합한, 알맞은“사드 배치 비용이 10억 달러 정도입니다. 제가 말했어요. ‘왜 우리가 비용을 내지? 왜 우리가 10억 달러를 내는 거야? 우리가 지켜주고 있는데, 왜 우리가 10억 달러를 내야 하냐구?”라고 트럼프 미대통령이 말했다. “그래서 한국에게 당신들이 내는 게 맞다고 알려줬어요.”The South Korean government said it was not informed of such intentions by the U.S. government before the interview and that nothing has changed in the terms of agreements in the bilateral*Status of Forces Agreement: 한미행정협정한국 정부는 인터뷰 내용이 보도되기 전에 미국 정부가 그런 의도를 통보하지 않았다고 밝혔다. 한국 정부는 한미행정협정에서 합의내용이 바뀐 것이 없다고 말했다.“The Korean governmentthe agreements in the SOFA, in that the Korean government provides the land and basic, while the U.S. government pays forthe maintenance of the U.S. armed forces here,” the Ministry of National Defense said in a statement Friday.*stand by~ : ~를 계속 지키다*infrastructure: 기반시설*expenditure: 비용*incident to~ : ~에 수반되는한국 국방부는 금요일 발표한 성명에서 “한국 정부는 한국 정부가 토지와 기본 기반시설을 제공하고 미국 정부가 주한 미군 주둔 비용을 지불하도록 규정한 한미행정협정의 합의내용을 준수한다”고 밝혔다.The SOFA, signed between the U.S. and Korean governments in 1966, governs the legal status of U.S.stationed here.*serviceman: 군인1966년 한국과 미국 정부가 체결한 한미행정협정은 주한 미군의 법적 지위를 관할한다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)