K-pop releases continue to flood happy fans

Fans have been showered with superfluous releases from big-time to fast-rising idol groups this year - and it won’t stop anytime soon.The nine-member group TWICE will release its fourth EP titled “Signal” on May 15, which will include the title song of the same name.TWICE has stormed onto the K-pop scene since their debut about a year and a half ago. Starting with the track “OOH-AHH,” the group has had four consecutive No. 1 songs - “Cheer Up,” “TT” and most recently, “Knock Knock,” released two months ago. The group plans to drop a Japanese debut album titled “#TWICE” on June 28.T-ara, with past hits including “Bo Peep Bo Peep,” “Roly Poly” and “Lovey Dovey,” will come out with its last album on June 1, though two members - Soyeon and Boram - will leave the team after promotional activities.Lee Hyo-ri, leader of the former girl group Fin.K.L, is expected to release a new album in June after a four-year hiatus from the music industry. She signed with Kiwi Media Group late last year and has been busy producing the new album. Moving onto male stars, boy group VIXX has released its comeback schedule with its fourth EP album, “Do Won Kyung.”The group will drop the album on May 15, and before that will hold a fifth anniversary concert for three days from May 12.Yong Jun-hyung, member of boy band Highlight, has also released a new EP album, “Wonder If,” on Tuesday. Female rapper Heize featured her voice on Yong’s first solo release since April of last year. Boy band Seventeen is also reportedly busy producing a new album to be released no later than June. Yonhap