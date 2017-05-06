Capturing your pet’s personality in a portrait: Painter teaches owners how to create art that’s close to their hearts

Artist Cho Won-kyung paints her dogs in an attempt to capture moments as a way to preserve memories of her dog. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Cho holds classes where students can paint their dogs, top, and students often have their dog pose next to their paintings. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Artist Cho Won-kyung raised many dogs when she was younger at her home with a garden. Whenever she felt gloomy, she sketched her dogs.Decades later, she kept up the habit. To relieve the stress she felt about not being able to travel to Africa, she started sketching dogs again recently. She majored in art education and oil painting and yearned to capture images of children there.Then she decided to see how she could paint her dog. There were many times her dog gave her an expression that she wasn’t quick enough to capture on camera, so she sketched it rapidly, croquis style. She started to think more about the moments of her dog’s life she wanted to portray.So far, Cho has held 11 exhibitions, solo or as part of a group. Four of those were on pets. Her style comes from a genre called pop art, which resembles cartoons. Some may say the completed work seems like it’s digitally printed. However, it actually takes a long time for Cho to finish these works as she applies the paint several times to make the paintings look like cartoons.After Cho posted paintings of her dog on Instagram, her account exploded. She was asked to do more exhibitions and got a chance to draw illustrations for the TV show “Animal Farm” on broadcaster SBS. She also began receiving requests from people who wanted portraits of their own pets. But she doesn’t say yes to those requests. Instead, she helps the owners to paint their own animals.“I’m happier when I do a painting of my pet than when I paint anything else,” Cho said. “That is the time I forget about all the stress on this world and focus, so I wanted to share that joy.”Considering that pets don’t live as long as humans, Cho said painting pets is also one way to keep owners’ spirits up after their pets pass away.“I believe people can put their memories in paintings, and that act can help them overcome any grief.”Cho holds a one-day weekend course, Koby Pop Art, at her studio. The class for dog owners usually lasts four to five hours. She’s held 51 classes and 400 people have participated. She has also taken business trips across Korea, including Jeju Island, for lectures and classes. She recently released a book on how to paint dogs. Some overseas Korean come to class saying that they didn’t find anything similar to Cho’s class overseas.Those without much of an art background don’t need to worry, as painting won’t be so difficult. Cho receives a photo of the dogs in advance and prepares a sketch. Dog owners choose colors and add paints onto a canvas. Each class has a different theme, such as dogs with flowers in the spring, and pets with bowties, or canines and Christmas. Some students have shown up for eight different classes to capture various moments with their pets. The class is particularly popular with women; 85 percent of her students are female.Students study the characteristics of their dogs as they paint. Some find out that the nose of their pet is dark brown and not black, and some find that their pet has a spot on its lip that they didn’t see before.“As I observe my pet, I get to feel more of an attachment,” said Cho, adding that she gets to know much more about the dog and feel the pet’s smallest emotional changes. “Then the communication gets much easier and I get to get along better with the pet.”Some come to remember moments they shared with their pet as a way to mourn them after they pass on. One client insisted on painting three dogs on one canvas. Cho told her the canvas was too small but the woman was adamant.“All three dogs left the owner within a year and there is no picture of all three dogs together, and it was like [she] didn’t have a family photo,” said Cho. It took long time for her to finish the painting, but she was happy with the result.There are many other services available for dog owners these days. Cafes traditionally have been dog-free zones but now some of them have signs saying “Dogs welcome.” Cho said the pet culture seems to change every six months to a year, and dog owners can now take their four-legged loved ones to shopping malls, restaurants and shops.The trend to include pets in daily lifestyles has expanded. There is yoga for dogs, or doga, and there is a beach exclusively for dogs to surf and swim. BY SUNG HO-JUN [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]