Wasted youth, by the numbers (국문)

“You think it’s enough to buy toys and nice clothes?” goes the song, “Grown-ups Don’t Know.” The chorus of this children’s song is about how grown-ups don’t know what children want. The song is still popular among kids in Korea.
The lyrics almost exactly reflect the psychological state of Korean children in 2017. According to a joint study by Save the Children, an international organization promoting children’s rights, and Seoul National University’s Institute of Social Welfare, the sense of happiness Korean children feel was ranked 14th among the 16 countries surveyed. Korean children are not as happy as those in Algeria and South Africa. Two countries ranked lower than Korea were Ethiopia, ridden with extreme poverty, and Nepal, still recovering from a devastating earthquake.
Ironically, Korean children’ material needs, such as clothing, the internet and mobile phones, were met the most among the 16 countries. But they were struggling emotionally, having not enough time with family and friends (16th) and feeling that grown-ups do not listen to them (13th).
Another survey by Green Umbrella Child Fund on 8,600 elementary, middle and high school students also support the findings. There were 1,085 cases asking for reduced instructional time. What the students wanted in education was less time in cram schools (741 cases), less testing (716 cases) and more arts and sports (630 cases). A Unicef survey of 29 countries found Korean children suffer from the most academic stress.
However, grown-ups don’t seem to be willing to listen to children’s voices. Presidential candidates’ policies for children are mostly focused on offering material assistance for “adults with children,” such as increases in paid childcare leave, new children’s subsidies and expansion of after-school care. It is hard to find plans to alleviate academic stress that children are struggling with. If young people have votes, it would have been different.
We already know that some things are not right even without these studies and indicators. We can see it in the faces of elementary school kids going to after-school private academies. We also know that the competition is increasingly meaningless in the age of the fourth industrial revolution.
Yet, everyone is reluctant to stop the vicious cycle out of fear that their children may fall behind.
The lyrics of the children’s song are frequently shared in online communities with parents. The song reverberates among parents.
We may think that parenting is simply about providing food, clothing and shelter to kids. Many parents are aware of the problem. Let’s listen to our conscience and not become accomplices in emotional abuse.
“장난감을 사주면 그만인가요. 예쁜 옷만 입혀주면 그만인가요.” 누구나 한 번쯤 들어봤을 동요 ‘어른들은 몰라요’의 노랫말이다. 어른들은 아이들이 원하는 게 뭔지 모른다는 내용을 경쾌한 멜로디에 담았다. 이 노래는 요즘도 어린이들 사이에서 인기다.
2017년 한국 어린이들의 심리 상태는 이 노랫말과 거의 일치한다. 아동보호단체 ‘세이브더칠드런’과 서울대 사회복지연구소 조사에서 한국 어린이들의 행복감은 비교 대상 16개국 가운데 14위였다. 알제리·남아프리카공화국에도 등수가 밀렸다. 절대빈곤에 시달리는 에티오피아(15위), 대지진의 여파로 여전히 신음 중인 네팔(16위)만 한국보다 아래에 있다.
아이러니한 것은 옷·인터넷·휴대전화 등 물질적 욕구 충족 측면에서는 16개국 가운데 최상위권이었다는 점이다. 그런 가운데 가족ㆍ친구와 함께 노는 시간이 없고(16위), 어른들이 내 말에 귀 기울이지 않는다(13위)고 했다. 정서적 빈곤에 시달리고 있다는 의미다.
초록우산어린이재단이 전국 8600명의 초ㆍ중ㆍ고생에게 한 설문 결과도 이를 뒷받침 한다. 교육시간을 줄여달라는 요구가 1085건으로 가장 많았다. 사교육 축소(741건), 시험 축소(716건), 예체능 수업 확대(630건)가 가장 바라는 교육 정책이었다. 유니세프가 29개국을 대상으로 한 조사에서 한국 어린이의 학업 스트레스가 1위였다.
이런 상황에서도 어른들은 아이들의 목소리에 귀 기울일 생각이 없어 보인다. 대선 후보들의 아동정책 공약도 '자녀를 둔 어른’에 대한 물질적 지원 중심이다. 육아휴직 급여 인상, 아동수당 신설, 돌봄교실 확대 등이다. 아이들이 그토록 원하는, 공부 스트레스를 줄여 줄 방안은 찾기가 어렵다. 어린이들에게 투표권이 있다면 사정은 달라졌을 것이다.
뭔가 한참 잘못됐다는 것은 굳이 이런 수치들이 아니라도 우리 모두 알고 있다. 학원 '뺑뺑이'를 도는 초등학생의 표정에서 읽을 수도 있다. 이런 경쟁이 4차산업을 얘기하는 이 시대에 점점 무의미해지고 있다는 것도 안다. ‘내 자식이 헬조선에서 살아남으려면 어쩔 수 없다’며 이 악순환을 멈추는 데 모두가 주저하고 있을 뿐이다.
“어른들은 몰라요. 마음이 아파서 그러는 건데. 언제나 혼자이고 외로운 우리들을 따뜻하게 감싸주세요.” ‘어른들은 몰라요’의 노랫말은 엄마들이 모이는 인터넷 커뮤니티에서도 자주 공유된다. 가사가 부모들에게도 울림을 준다는 의미다. ‘밥 먹이고 입히고 재우면서 부모 노릇한다고 생각한 건 아닌지….’ 이렇게 가슴 아파하는 반응도 많다. 우리 모두 정서적 학대의 공범이 되지 않으려는 양심에 귀기울여 보자. 오늘 하루만이라도.
한영익 기자 사회2부