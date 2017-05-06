The revenue disparity (국문)
펄펄 끓는 수출 대기업, 윗목은 아직도 차갑다
May 06,2017
The data have turned positive, defying concerns about a looming economic crisis in April. The stock market is at its best and housing prices are rising, thanks to the recovery in the global economy. The U.S. economy has picked up speed as a result of Washington’s all-out monetary stimuli. The Chinese economy also has avoided a hard landing. Hiring and investment in Japan are active. The eurozone also has recovered from a fiscal crisis.
Global trade has picked due to recoveries in major economies. It is estimated to grow by 3.8 percent this year from last year’s 1.9 percent. The ramifications have finally reached Korean shores. Exports have grown by double-digits for four straight months. As factory activity has gained vitality, our industrial output also rose for four months in a row. Facility investment jumped 12.9 percent in March, the biggest increase since October 2013.
Institutions are now upgrading their skeptical estimates on the Korean economy. Some may predict 3 percent as a possibility for this year. But the fundamentals haven’t changed.
Washington is set to revisit the free trade agreement with Korea. A study estimated that Korea could lose 19 trillion won ($16.7 billion) in exports and 160,000 jobs in the next five years if tariff rates are upped as a result of renegotiations. A report by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry showed that due to offshoring, the number of jobs Korean companies created overseas in 2015 was 1.35 million more than foreign companies did in Korea.
The household debt of 1,340 trillion won also could be adversely affected by increases in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Korean companies are struggling in China due to its economic retaliation over Korea’s installment of the Thaad system. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering still hangs on a bailout. Other troubled companies also call for restructuring.
The Korean composite stock price index hit a historic high led by exporters of semiconductors, petrochemicals and steel on demand overseas. But these exporters do not help much in hiring, nor translate into improvement in our household income and spending as well as our debt, unemployment and inequality.
We must not be fooled by the data. We must stop relying too much on those overseas to run the economy. We must use the recovery momentum to upgrade the fundamentals of the domestic economy.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 5, Page 26
글로벌 회복세 오른 한국 경제
청년실업ㆍ양극화 등 암초 여전
경제 체질 바꿀 천금 같은 기회
수출과 생산, 투자 등 주요 경제지표가 상승세를 보이면서 ‘4월 대란설’이 쏙 들어갔다. 증시와 주택 가격도 오름세를 타고 있다. 지표 개선의 배경은 글로벌 경기 회복세다. 과감한 금융완화로 미국이 경제의 활력을 되찾고, 중국 경제도 연착륙 조짐이 뚜렷하다. 일본은 기업의 투자와 고용이 확대되고 있으며, 유로존 역시 재정위기가 봉합되면서 안정세를 보이고 있다.
주요국 경제가 숨통을 트면서 글로벌 교역량 증가는 지난해 1.9%에서 올해는 3.8%로 전망되고 있다. 한국 경제는 그동안 이 순풍에 올라타지 못하고 따로 노는 형국이었다. 하지만 지난해 11월부터 한국 경제도 본격적인 회복 궤도에 진입하면서 올 1월 이후 4개월 연속 수출이 두 자릿수 증가율을 기록했다. 그 덕분에 모처럼 공장이 팍팍 돌아가고 있다. 산업생산이 4개월 연속 증가세를 이어가고, 설비투자도 기계류와 운송장비를 중심으로 늘어나 지난 3월 12.9% 증가하면서 2013년 10월 이후 최대치를 기록했다.
이에 국내외 전망기관 사이에도 비관론이 사라지고 최저 2.2%였던 성장률 전망치를 최고 2.8%까지 앞다퉈 올리고 있다. 곧 3%대 전망이 나올 것이란 관측도 나오고 있다. 그러나 지금은 장밋빛 전망에 취해 있을 때가 아니다. 글로벌 경기 침체의 골이 깊었던 만큼 기저효과가 크고, 한국 경제 곳곳에 암초가 도사리고 있기 때문이다.
당장 한ㆍ미 자유무역협정(FTA) 재협상은 발등에 떨어진 불이다. 미국이 재협상을 요청해 관세율을 조정하면 향후 5년간 19조원의 수출 손실과 16만 개의 일자리가 날아간다는 보고서가 나와 있다. 어제 대한상공회의소가 내놓은 일자리 분석은 이런 우려를 더욱 가중시킬 수밖에 없다. 2015년 국내 기업이 외국에서 창출한 일자리는 외국기업이 국내 투자로 만든 일자리보다 135만 개 더 많았다.
지난해 1340조원에 달한 가계부채도 미 연방준비제도(Fed)의 단계적 기준금리 인상에 따라 충격을 받을 수밖에 없다. 중국의 고고도미사일방어(THAADㆍ사드) 체계 보복에 따라 국내 주요 기업들이 겪고 있는 피해도 언제 회복될지 알 수 없다. 대우조선해양도 미봉책으로 봉합된 상태여서 빈틈없는 구조조정이 필요하다.
어제 증시가 사상 최고치를 경신한 것도 세계 경제 회복으로 반도체ㆍ유화ㆍ철강 등 국내 간판 업종의 실적이 개선된 데 따른 효과가 크다. 하지만 이들 첨단 장치산업은 고용 유발 효과가 너무 낮다. 그러니 가계의 소득과 소비로 연결되기 어렵고, 가계부채와 청년실업, 비정규직 해소와 같은 경제 양극화의 그림자를 없애지는 못한다.
한마디로 지금은 희희낙락할 때가 아니다. 오히려 아랫목의 열기가 윗목까지 퍼지려면 산업 경쟁력을 한층 고도화해 중국의 추격을 뿌리치고 선진국과 경쟁할 수 있도록 부가가치를 높여야 할 때다. 또 서비스산업과 혁신 생태계를 활성화해 청년 일자리 만들기에 전력투구해야 한다. 그래야 글로벌 경기에 의존하는 천수답 경제에서 탈피할 수 있다. 이번 경제지표 호전을 한국 경제의 체질을 개선할 천금 같은 기회로 활용해야 할 것이다.