Confronting the threat (국문)

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed its toughest-ever bill to impose sanctions on North Korea. The bipartisan bill entitled the Korean Interdiction and Modernization of Sanctions Act was passed in a vote of 419 to 1.
The bill strictly bans all types of oil exports — except on humanitarian grounds — and hiring of North Korean workers. The act, which clarified the scope of sanctions in further detail, is primarily aimed at cutting off China’s petroleum supplies and the very source of funds for the North.
The House has sent a stern warning to Pyongyang to not engage in further provocations after a series of ballistic missile tests and before a possible sixth nuclear test. What attracts our attention is that the new bill was jointly proposed by the Republican and Democratic Parties before being swiftly submitted to the Senate. That remarkable development reflects the seriousness shared by the Congress and the Donald Trump administration.
The U.S. government’s attempt to force China to substantially cut oil supplies to its ally has been regarded as a last resort. Actually, Beijing habitually showed a lukewarm response whenever the U.S. and United Nations made tough resolutions to levy sanctions on North Korea. But Uncle Sam has made clear his intention of strongly pressuring China to stop oil supplies through the new law to maximize the sanctions’ effect. North Korea relies on China for 90 percent of its oil.
China’s state mouthpieces have recently raised the need to reduce or even stop oil supplies to the North. Security experts expect the new act to help accelerate sanctions on the North to achieve more tangible results.
What matters most is our national security. Foreign media outlets are publishing reports speculating on a potential about-turn in our government’s hard-line policy toward the North. If such reports prove true, the decades-old alliance between Seoul and Washington will surely face a serious crisis. That would be a cataclysmic change way beyond China’s retaliations on South Korea for its decision to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense antimissile system.
When the international community joins hands in sanctions against the North, we can hardly take a different path as our nation’s survival is at stake. Our political parties, regardless of their ideological views, must demonstrate bipartisanship in confronting our greatest security risk. Presidential candidates must ease such worries at home and abroad before the May 9 presidential election.
미 하원이 어제 역대 가장 강력한 새 대북제재법(대북 차단 및 제재 현대화법)을 찬성 419대 반대 1의 압도적 표 차로 통과시켰다. 인도적 목적의 중유를 제외한 대북 원유수출과 북한의 근로자 수출을 금지하는 게 주된 내용이다. 특히 이번 법안에선 제재 대상과 행위를 구체적으로 세분화했다. 대(對)중국 압박을 통해 북한 경제를 지탱하는 에너지와 자금줄을 끊겠다는 뜻이 담겨 있다.
올 들어서도 잇따른 탄도미사일 발사와 6차 핵실험 준비까지 마친 북한을 더 이상 용납하지 않겠다는 강력한 경고다. 특히 공화·민주 양당이 초당적으로 이번 새 대북제재법을 공동 발의하고 이례적으로 신속하게 의결해 상원으로 넘겼다는 건 주목할 점이다. 미 정치권도 북한 핵과 미사일 위협의 심각성을 도널드 트럼프 행정부와 함께 공유하고 있다는 점을 분명히 한 것이다.
사실 중국의 대북 원유 수출 제한은 대북 압박의 '최후 카드'로 여겨져 왔다. 북한 에너지의 90%를 조달하는 중국은 대북제재를 결의할 때마다 말로만 '끝장 제재'를 운운할 뿐 행동으론 소극적이었기 때문이다. 하지만 미국은 새 법에서 중국이 대북 송유관을 끊을 수밖에 없도록 강제하겠다는 의지를 분명히 했다. 또 최근엔 중국 관영 매체에서도 대북 원유 공급의 축소·중단조치가 거론되는 마당이다. 새 대북제재법이 중국의 대북제재를 가속화하는 데 실효적 효과가 있을 것이란 긍정적 전망이 많다.
중요한 건 우리의 안보관이다. 조만간 들어설 한국의 새 정부가 강경한 대북정책을 지지하지 않을지도 모른다는 외신 보도들이 쏟아지고 있다. 이런 우려가 현실화된다면 한·미 동맹은 심각한 위기에 빠질 수밖에 없다. 중국의 사드 보복과 비교할 수 없는 엄청난 일이다. 미국을 비롯한 국제사회가 대북제재에 나선 마당에 우리만 다른 길을 고집할 수도 없다. 국가 명운이 걸린 문제다. 우리 내부부터 안보관을 확고히 해야 한다. 정치권의 초당적 협조는 두말할 나위가 없다. 대선후보들도 투표 결과가 나오기 전에 이런 나라 안팎의 우려부터 분명하게 불식시킬 필요가 있다.