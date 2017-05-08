NEW ARRIVALS

AUTHOR : Ryan HolidayPUBLISHER : Profile BooksGENRE : Health, Family & LifestyleAs in “The Obstacle is the Way,” Ryan Holiday delivers practical and inspiring philosophy, this time exploring a powerful concept that runs back centuries, across borders and schools of thought: ego.Early in our careers, ego can prevent us from learning and developing our talents. When we taste success, ego can blind us to our own faults, alienate us from others and lead to our downfall. In failure, ego is devastating and makes recovery all the more difficult. It is only by identifying our ego, speaking to its desires, and systematically disarming it that we can create our best work.Organised into bite-sized observations featuring characters and narratives that illustrate themes and life lessons designed to resonate, uplift and inspire, “Ego is the Enemy “shows how you can be humble in your aspirations, gracious in your success and resilient in your failures. It is an inspiring and timely reminder that humility and confidence are still our greatest friends when confronting the challenges of a culture which tends to fan the flames of ego and encourage the cult of personality at all costs.AUTHOR : Paula HawkinsPUBLISHER : Riverhead BooksGENRE : Literature & FictionThe author of the #1 New York Times best seller and global phenomenon “The Girl on the Train” returns with “Into the Water,” her addictive new novel of psychological suspense.A single mother turns up dead at the bottom of the river that runs through town. Earlier in the summer, a vulnerable teenage girl met the same fate. They are not the first women lost to these dark waters, but their deaths disturb the river and its history, dredging up secrets long submerged.Left behind is a lonely fifteen-year-old girl. Parentless and friendless, she now finds herself in the care of her mother’s sister, a fearful stranger who has been dragged back to the place she deliberately ran from-a place to which she vowed she’d never return.With the same propulsive writing and acute understanding of human instincts that captivated millions of readers around the world in her explosive debut thriller, “The Girl on the Train,” Paula Hawkins delivers an urgent, twisting, deeply satisfying read that hinges on the deceptiveness of emotion and memory, as well as the devastating ways that the past can reach a long arm into the present.Beware a calm surface-you never know what lies beneath.AUTHOR : Lauren GroffPUBLISHER : Riverhead BooksGENRE : Literature & Fiction“Lauren Groff is a writer of rare gifts, and Fates and Furies is an unabashedly ambitious novel that delivers ? with comedy, tragedy, well-deployed erudition and unmistakable glimmers of brilliance throughout.” -The New York Times Book Review“Elaborate, sensual... a writer whose books are too exotic and unusual to be missed.”-The New York Times“Fates and Furies is a clear-the-ground triumph.” -Ron Charles, The Washington PostFrom the award-winning, New York Times- bestselling author of “The Monsters of Templeton” and “Arcadia,” one of the most anticipated books of the fall: an exhilarating novel about marriage, creativity, art and perception.Fates and Furies is a literary masterpiece that defies expectation. A dazzling examination of a marriage, it is also a portrait of creative partnership written by one of the best writers of her generation.Every story has two sides. Every relationship has two perspectives. And sometimes, it turns out, the key to a great marriage is not its truths but its secrets. At the core of this rich, expansive, layered novel, Lauren Groff presents the story of one such marriage over the course of twenty-four years.At age twenty-two, Lotto and Mathilde are tall, glamorous, madly in love, and destined for greatness. A decade later, their marriage is still the envy of their friends, but with an electric thrill we understand that things are even more complicated and remarkable than they have seemed.With stunning revelations and multiple threads, and in prose that is vibrantly alive and original, Groff delivers a deeply satisfying novel about love, art, creativity, and power that is unlike anything that has come before it. Profound, surprising, propulsive, and emotionally riveting, it stirs both the mind and the heart.