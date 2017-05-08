Bullying by any other name (국문)

It is contemptible for the strong to harass the weak. The world is dirty and shabby and nasty tricks are rampant, especially around presidential-election time. The 14 self-proclaimed justice apostles — 14 lawmakers who defected from the Bareun Party to join the Liberty Korea Party — in the National Assembly last winter were nasty, and so are the movements of the United States and China over Thaad. In life and diplomacy, there is no eternal enemy or friend.
Originally, I did not include the United States in this, but I couldn’t help it after a series of absurd remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump. The controversy over Thaad is meaningless now. Thanks to the unprecedented moves by Korean and U.S. governments, deployment became an established fact.
What if President Trump actually demands Korea pay for Thaad? Then Seoul would say the United States can take it back. I am willing to pay for the withdrawal cost as a deduction from the tax I pay. China’s beating on Korea has crossed the line, and I am not surprised by Trump’s businessman-like remarks anymore. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, whom Trump called “a pretty smart cookie,” may be the only one smiling as he punches in the numbers on a calculator.
China is busy stirring up anti-Chinese sentiment in Korea, and upon reading my column, Beijing may ban me from entering China. But whether I am banned or not, I am happy to be a citizen of Korea, and until China becomes a truly great nation, I am determined not to visit China voluntarily. I hope to visit Pyongyang, but on a direct flight. Please don’t be mistaken. I am not anti-China, and I believe relations with China need to be mended some day. On the other side of the sea is Japan, which humiliated Korea for 36 years. The burned bridge with China needs to be reconstructed, but let’s not forget what China did to Korea.
China’s overreaction over Thaad is proof that Korea is no longer a small country but has become a small yet strong nation. Korea has overcome the IMF bailout. Chinese consumers are unfortunate in that they are not able to buy quality Korean products due to the Chinese authorities’ ban. If Korean cosmetics are piling up, as they cannot be exported to China, I will buy in bulk and gift them to American, Japanese and Taiwanese friends.
In retrospect, this is Korea’s fault for electing the wrong person as president. This time, let’s make a wise choice. To those who write to me, “You are too young to know,” I want to say that my photo may look young but I have been reporting for almost 20 years. Before writing such posts, please contemplate who you should vote for to bring peace to the Korean peninsula. The election is approaching, and my heart is racing.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 5, Page 27
*The author is a reporter for the P-Project team of the JoongAng Ilbo.
CHUN SU-JIN
약자를 괴롭히는 강자는 비열하다. 이 세상은 남루하고 더러워서, 비열함이 판을 치기 마련. 선거 전후로는 더하다. 지난겨울 청문회에선 정의의 사도인 척하던 14분도 그렇고(이 글은 기사 아닌 칼럼이다), 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계를 둘러싼 미·중의 움직임은 가관이다. 인생에서나 외교에서나 역시 영원한 적이나 동지란 없다.
원래 제목엔 미국은 뺐다. 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령의 어이상실 발언 릴레이를 보며, 안 넣을 수 없었다. 사드 논쟁, 이젠 부질없다. 이례적으로 기민하게 움직인 한·미 정부 덕에 배치는 기정사실화됐다. 트럼프 대통령이 사드 배치 비용 분담을 실제로 요구해 온다면? 다시 가져가라고 하면 될 일. 철수 비용은 내 세금으로도 부담할 용의가 있다. 중국의 한국 때리기는 이미 도를 넘었고, 트럼프의 대통령이라기보다는 장사치스러운 발언은 이젠 놀랍지도 않다. 북한 김정은 노동당 위원장(트럼프에 따르면 ‘꽤나 영리한 놈’)만 웃으며 계산기를 두드리고 있을 터.
한국 내 반중(反中) 정서 조장에 열심이신 중국 정부가 이 글을 읽고 날 입국 금지시킬지도 모르겠다. 그러든 말든. 대한민국 국민이어서 행복한 나는, 중국이 진정한 대국이 되기 전까지는 자의로 방중하지 않을 작정이다. 세상은 넓고 갈 곳은 많다. 평양에 가 보는 게 소원이지만, 직항 탑승을 희망한다. 오해는 마시라. 난 반중 아닌 용중(用中)파다. 중국과 언젠가는 관계를 회복해야 한다. 바다 건너엔 우리를 36년간 치욕에 떨게 만든 일본이란 나라도 버티고 있다. 중국과의 불탄 다리는 재건해야 한다. 그러나 잊지 말자. 중국이 우리에게 어떻게 했는지를.
한국을 두고 중국이 이렇게까지 길길이 뛰는 건 한국이 이젠 무시해도 되는 약소국이 아니라 강소국으로 성장했다는 방증이기도 하다. 우린 IMF 위기도 금모으기 운동 등으로 이겨 냈다. 중국 당국에 의해 타의로 우수한 한국 제품을 못 산다면 중국 소비자에겐 불행이다. 만약 한국 화장품이 중국에 수출 못해 재고로 쌓인다면 나부터 사재기해 미국·일본·대만 친구들에게 선물하겠다.
돌이켜 보면 이게 다 리더를 잘못 뽑은 우리 스스로의 탓이다. 이번엔 제대로 뽑자. 자꾸 댓글에 “나이도 어린 게 뭘 아냐”는 분들이 계셔서 말씀드린다. 사진기자가 훌륭해서 동안일 뿐, 몇 년 후면 기자생활 20년이다. 그런 댓글 쓰실 시간에 기호 몇 번을 찍어야 한반도가 평화로울지, 혜량 부탁드린다. 투표까지 딱 하루 남았다. 설렌다.
전수진 P-프로젝트팀 기자