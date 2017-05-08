Unite and move forward (국문)
통합정부와 협치는 선택이 아니라 필수다
May 08,2017
Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party (DP), who has a comfortable lead over the other candidates pledged to create a “dream” administration team by recruiting people from both the liberal and conservative front. Whoever wins, the next president will face an opposition-led legislative. The DP commands the largest portion, but its 120 seats fall far short of the 180–vote threshold needed to pass a bill. Bipartisanship will be a necessity, not a choice. Other candidates Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party and Hong Joon-pyo of the Liberal Korea Party also made similar promises.
The DP remained uncooperative throughout the former administration. It did not need to pitch a coalition or partnership when the public’s opinion decisively turned favorable for the liberals after the conservative president was ousted. Just days before Election Day, Moon pledged to recruit members of his cabinet without regard for their party affiliation.
His pitch is suspected to be aimed at drawing undecided voters among the conservative or centrist population. After staying in the shadows as the opposition for the last decade, the party will be brimming with ambitious members that strongly oppose their chances going to outside members. Most think the coalition would stop at a few people.
But if that is the intention, Moon should seriously reconsider. Presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Lee Myung-bak struggled throughout their terms because they failed to win support from the opposition. Even with the ruling majority, President Park Geun-hye could not get much done due to legislative stalemate as her party commanded 152 seats and fell short of the necessary 180 votes.
The new administration will have a better chance to work with the National Assembly made up of multiple parties. It can form an alliance with other parties to prevail over the main opposition. But if Moon keeps to his own people after winning, he cannot expect to draw cooperation from other parties. The political stalemate could continue and weigh over his office. The early weeks are crucial for the incoming administration as it must start immediately, without a transition period.
The new administration therefore must be a coalition to unite society and move forward. It may lose some traditional supporters, but it could win over the broader population. Buddhism teaches people to leave the boat upon reaching the shore of Nirvana. One cannot expect to enter the new world if they do not desert the old boat.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 6, Page 26
누가 집권해도 여소야대 정국
선거용 통합 구호로는 역효과
통합내각 인사로 국정 열어라
문재인 더불어민주당 대통령 후보가 엊그제 밝힌 통합정부 구상을 주목한다. 특히 다른 당 인물도 가리지 않고 정부에 참여시켜 합리적 진보에서 개혁적 보수까지 아우르는 드림팀을 만들겠다는 약속은 평가할 만하다.
우리는 지금까지 연정과 협치의 필요성을 거듭 강조해왔다. 이번 대선에서 누가 승리하든 여소야대 정국을 피할 수 없기 때문이다. 다수당인 민주당이 집권한다 하더라도 과반에도 못 미치는 120석만으로는 법안 통과를 위해 180석 이상을 요구하는 국회선진화법의 벽을 도저히 넘을 수 없다. 협치는 선택이 아니라 필수인 것이다. 국민의당 안철수 후보가 ‘개혁공동정부’를 구성하겠다”고 하고, 자유한국당 홍준표 후보가 ‘보수 대통합’을 외치는 것도 다른 이유가 아니다.
사실 연정과 협치에는 그동안 민주당이 가장 부정적 입장을 취해왔었다. 보수 대통령 파면으로 진보 쪽으로 기울어진 운동장에서 굳이 추후 족쇄로 작용할 수 있는 연정이나 협치를 내세울 필요를 느끼지 못했던 것이다. 그래서 ‘국민대통합’ ‘대탕평’을 말하면서도 연정 또는 협치의 언급은 자제하다 2일부터 ‘당적 불문 기용’ 방침을 추가한 것이다.
민주당의 ‘통합정부’ 구상에 대해 일부에서 중도나 부동층 표를 흡수하기 위한 선거용이라는 의심의 눈길을 거두지 않고 있는 것도 그래서다. 캠프 내 인사들만으로도 경쟁이 치열한데 이념이 다른 외부인들에까지 자리를 주면 핵심 지지층의 반발을 불러올 수 있다는 것이다. 결국 외부 참여의 폭은 몇 자리 구색 갖추기로 끝나게 될 것이라는 회의적 시각도 있다.
만약 그게 사실이라면 생각을 바꾸길 바란다. 아니 바꿔야 한다. 노무현·이명박 정권이 여소야대로 출발했으면서도 야당의 협조를 구하려는 노력 없이 일방적으로 밀어붙이다 국정운영 동력을 상실하지 않았나 말이다. 박근혜 정부는 과반이 넘었다 해도 국회선진화법을 넘기엔 턱없이 부족한 152석이었으면서도 야당과 대립만 하다 몰락을 자초했다.
물론 새 정부는 양당 구도가 아닌 다당 구도로 출발함으로써 과거처럼 극렬한 대치는 덜할 수 있으며, 다른 당과의 연합으로 제1야당의 반대를 극복할 수 있는 구조이긴 하다. 하지만 선거전략으로 통합이나 협치를 내세우다 집권하고 나서는 언제 그랬냐는 듯 자기 사람들만 기용한다면 다른 당의 협력을 기대하기 어려울 것이다. 그럴 경우 집권기간 내내 격렬한 정치적 갈등 속에서 공전만 거듭하게 될 공산이 크다. 더구나 새 정부는 준비 기간 없이 당선 직후 바로 국정을 맡아야 하는 만큼 초반 동력을 상실하면 치명적 타격을 입을 수 있다.
결론적으로 새 정부의 국정은 통합내각 인사로 첫걸음을 떼어야 한다. 그것만이 우리 사회의 갈등을 극복하고 전진할 수 있는 길이다. 비록 다소의 지지층 이반이 있을 수 있어도 새롭고 더 큰 지지층 확장으로 이어질 것이다. ‘피안(彼岸)에 이르면 타고 온 배를 버리라’는 불가의 가르침이 그것이다. 배에 남아서는 피안에 오를 수 없다.