A poverty of choices (국문)

The historic polling day to elect the 19th South Korean president has approached. The record two-day early voting turnout underscores public interest in the upcoming election. Of the 42.5 million eligible voters, 11.07 million, or over 26 percent, cast their ballots. It is unclear whether the heat would continue onto Tuesday’s actual election day.
Early voting turnout in the Jeolla provinces, the stronghold for liberals, was highest, while it was low in Daegu and North Gyeongsang, suggesting indecisiveness among conservative voters. Due to a lack of a strong contestant or a split in the conservative camp, many conservative voters may not head to the polling stations.
Leading conservative candidate Hong Joon-pyo accepted 13 lawmakers who defected to the Bareun Party, which was created after former President Park Geun-hye was impeached, back into the Liberty Korea Party.
He then reinstated six Park loyalists who were partly responsible for Park’s fall. The ruling Saenuri Party was renamed the Liberty Korea Party and stripped of Park loyalists. In less than two months, the LKP has reversed its punitive action, under the pretext of uniting the conservative front. The party has utterly betrayed the conservative hope for change.
The liberal camp equally has not lived up to public expectations. The People’s Party exposed a voice file of someone claiming to be a close acquaintance of candidate Moon Jae-in, insisting that his son got a job because his father helped him. Moon’s Democratic Party has pressed charges with the prosecution claiming that the recording is slander.
Moon should clearly challenge the allegation, just as the People’s Party also must prove its validity.
Expectations were high for the May 9 election as a watershed for Korea to finally end the era of corruption. But instead of setting the stage for an entirely new system, the race has been muddled with negative campaigning, groundless rumors and fake news. TV debates were wasted on personal attacks.
Koreans will nevertheless do their duty and cast their votes to elect a leader best capable of steering the country against a myriad of immediate and long-term challenges.
Each vote must be made after thorough study of the campaign platforms and their feasibility. If we make the wrong judgment, we again will have to pay the price, as we have learned from our previous bad choices.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 8, Page 30
19대 대통령 선거일이 하루 앞으로 다가왔다. 지난 4~5일의 사전투표 결과만 보면 그 어느 때보다 대선 열기가 뜨거워 보인다. 전체 유권자(4247만 명)의 26%가 넘는 1107만명이 표를 던져 역대 사전투표 기록을 경신했다. 하지만 9일 집계될 최종 투표율도 신기록을 수립할지는 미지수다. 사전투표에서 호남과 세종시의 투표율이 가장 높았던 반면, 대구·경북의 투표율은 가장 낮았다. 보수 후보들의 분열로 보수 유권자들의 상당수가 흔들리고 있는 만큼 고민을 거듭하다 투표를 포기할 수도 있다는 우려를 뒷받침하는 대목이다.
자유한국당 홍준표 후보가 7일 바른정당 탈당파를 전격 복당시키면서 서청원·최경환·윤상현 의원 등 '진박' 7명을 끼워넣기 식으로 복권시킨 것도 보수층의 실망과 정치혐오를 자아낸다. 이들은 박근혜 전 대통령의 '국정농단'을 묵인·방조함으로써 대통령 탄핵이란 국가적 위기를 맞은 데 책임이 작지 않은 사람들이다. 그 결과가 지난 1월 자유한국당이 내린 '3년간 당원권 정지'다. 그런데 넉 달도 안돼 '대선승리를 위한 보수결집'을 핑계로 징계를 풀어준 것이다. 자유한국당이 보수에 요구되는 최소한의 도덕성과 책임감도 갖추지 못한 게 아니냐는 의심이 고개를 들고 있다.
점입가경인 문재인 후보 아들 준용씨의 특혜채용 의혹 공방도 선거혐오를 부추긴다. 국민의당이 준용씨의 '가까운 동료'의 음성변조 파일을 공개하며 "의혹이 사실로 드러났다"고 주장하자 더불어민주당은 파일이 "가짜"라며 검찰에 고발했다. 대선 하루전까지 이어지는 진흙탕 싸움을 바라보는 유권자들은 착잡할 따름이다. 민주당은 의혹을 무조건 부인만 할 것이 아니라, 준용씨에게 직접 해명하게 해서라도 유권자의 의문을 풀어줘야 한다. 국민의당도 자체 공개한 음성파일이 '가짜'라는 공방에 휘말린 만큼 그 진위여부를 분명하게 밝혀 논란을 종식시켜야할 것이다.
이번 대선은 제왕적 대통령제로 상징되는 '앙시앵 레짐'을 혁파하고 협치의 시대를 여는 '결정적 선거(critical election)'가 되기를 기대했다. 하지만 뚜껑을 열어보니 네거티브와 가짜뉴스가 춤추는 저질 선거로 전락했다. '보수궤멸'' 도둑놈의 XX들' 같은 막말이 판치며 TV 토론조차 정책 경쟁 대신 인신공격으로 메워졌다.
그럼에도 유권자들은 앞으로 5년간 나라를 누구에게 맡길지를 놓고 천금같은 한 표를 반드시 행사해야 한다. 대통령 탄핵과 돌발 대선으로 갈갈이 찢긴 사회를 통합하고, 대한민국을 새롭게 도약시키기 위해서라도 투표장에 나가야한다. 투표율이란 수치도 중요하지만, 투표의 질은 더욱 중요하다. 지금이라도 후보들의 공약을 냉철하고 합리적으로 따져 조금이라도 낫다고 판단되는 사람을 선택해야 할 것이다. 말만 앞서는 무능한 대통령을 뽑아 나라가 더욱 어려운 처지에 빠지게 만든다면 이는 결국 국민의 책임이다.