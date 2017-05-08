Consumers use holiday to switch their mobile carriers

The number of people who switched their mobile carriers in the first six days of May reached just shy of 120,000, industry data showed Sunday.The total who transferred to a new service provider in the six-day period that ended Saturday represents a 30 percent increase compared with the year before. This translates to a daily average of 19,000 people changing their carriers.The spike in so-called number portability comes as local service providers offered hefty incentives to customers to make the switch and because people who bought the latest flagships, like the Galaxy S8 smartphone from Samsung Electronics, wanted to get better rates that often come with changing carriers.Depending on subscribers and dealers, some people bought an S8 for under 200,000 won ($176) under contract, down from 500,000-600,000 won in the past.Consumers often use days off to purchase new phones and apply for service carriers. LG U+ saw the net number of subscribers rise the most followed by KT. Subscriber number backtracked at SK Telecom. Yonhap