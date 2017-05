Customers shop for pork belly meat at a large discount chain in Seoul on Sunday. Camping products such as pork belly, beer and chicken are rising fast. The Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation said the price of pork belly jumped 15.3 percent year-on-year to 2,044 won ($1.80) per 100 grams (0.22 pounds) as of Thursday [YONHAP]