[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution] Korea lags in easing regulations for medical technology

Hwang Ryong, the CEO of start-up Loon Lab, which developed a “smart” menstruation cup, used a U.S.-based crowdfunding platform, Kickstarter, to raise money instead of a local service because he technically wasn’t allowed to run the project in Korea.스마트 생리컵을 개발한 스타트업 ‘룬랩’의 황룡 CEO는 미국의 크라우드 펀딩 플랫폼 ‘킥스타터’를 통해 투자를 받았다. 한국의 크라우드 펀딩 서비스를 활용하는 게 불가능했기 때문이다.The problem, he said, was that his company was categorized as a “medical devices” business.그가 만드는 생리컵이 의료기기로 분류된다는 게 그 이유였다.“In Korea, it is not possible to use crowdfunding for projects related to medical devices because of possible safety issues,” Hwang said.“한국에서는 의료기기와 관련된 프로젝트는 크라우드펀딩을 이용할 수 없다. 안전 문제 때문에 그렇다”고 황 CEO는 설명했다.Korean companies that plan to produce medical devices can’t publicly solicit investment unless their products are finalized. The country remains one of the toughest in the world for the health care sector, largely due to strict regulations.한국은 헬스케어 관련 분야의 규제가 전 세계에서 가장 강력한 나라 중의 하나다.One of the biggest hurdles concerns remote diagnosis and treatment, or telemedicine. Currently, doctors can only give “advice” to patients remotely and can’t give specific treatments. The government has asked the National Assembly to revise regulations, but the legislature has sat on the bill for seven years. Those who oppose the idea argue that quality of service can’t be guaranteed, and small hospitals will run into problems because most of patients will get health care services remotely from larger ones instead.가장 큰 걸림돌 중의 하나는 원격 의료다. 한국의 의사들은 원격으로 의학적 조언을 할 수는 있지만 구체적인 치료는 할 수는 없다. 정부는 국회에 제도 개선을 요청했지만 국회는 7년 동안 관련 법안을 통과시키지 않았다. 원격 의료에 반대하는 이유는 의료의 질을 보장할 수 없고, 환자들이 대형 병원에서 원격 진료를 받게 되면 작은 병원들이 어려워진다는 것이다.Compared to other developed countries, Korea is also falling behind in regulations that govern the sharing of medical records through cloud servers, which is important for data-driven patient diagnoses.다른 선진국들과 비교할 때 한국은 의료 데이터 공유 면에서도 뒤처져 있다는 평가를 받는다. 의료 데이터 공유는 데이터를 기반으로 환자를 진단하기 위해 중요하다.The Korean government last year revised rules to allow hospitals to release medical records to cloud servers, but many hospitals aren’t doing it out of concerns like security.한국 정부는 지난해 병원들이 클라우드 서버에 의료 기록을 저장하는 것을 허가했다. 하지만 여전히 많은 병원들은 안전에 대한 우려 때문에 이를 실행에 옮기지 않고 있다.By contrast, in the United States, a similar revision was made in 2009, and many hospitals have since participated in sharing records. The United Kingdom gives incentives like tax cuts to companies that have good research performance in smart health, and Germany allows telemedicine that utilizes digital medical data.반면 미국에선 비슷한 내용의 법안 개정이 2009년 이뤄졌으며 많은 병원들이 의료 기록 공유에 참여하고 있다. 영국은 스마트 헬스 분야에서 좋은 성과를 나타내고 있는 회사에 감세 혜택 등 인센티브를 제공한다. 독일은 디지털 의료 데이터를 활용하는 원격의료를 허가했다.“Korea has high potential to leap forward in the telemedicine sector using IT and medicine, but it is currently stuck due to various regulatory burdens,” said Lee Chan-woo, a business professor at Seowon University.이찬우 서원대 경영대 교수는 “한국은 IT와 의료 기술을 활용하는 헬스 케어 분야에서 높은 잠재력을 갖고 있지만 많은 규제 때문에 발전이 정체돼 있다”고 말했다.According to research by the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade in March, the number of Korean companies related to smart health rose between 2010 and 2016, but their sales remained stagnant.산업연구원은 지난 3월 2010년부터 2016년 사이 국내 스마트 헬스 관련 기업의 수는 늘었지만 관련 분야의 매출은 제자리라고 밝혔다.BY KIM YOUNG-NAM [kim.youngnam@joongang.co.kr]