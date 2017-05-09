Kyuhyun to drop song before military service

Kyuhyun, member of idol group Super Junior, will drop a new song one day before his scheduled military enlistment, his agency said Monday.The singer will simultaneously upload the Korean, Chinese and Japanese versions of “Goodbye for Now” to major music streaming sites on May 24 at 6 p.m., S.M. Entertainment said.The 29-year-old singer will enter an Army boot camp in Nonsan, 213 kilometers (132 miles) south of Seoul, the next day to begin four weeks of basic military training. He will then fulfill his duty as a public service worker, instead of active duty, due to physical injuries from a car accident in 2007.All able-bodied Korean men are required to complete about 20 months of military service before the age of 35.He is scheduled to hold a fan meeting called “Goodbye for Now” at Kyunghee University in northeastern Seoul on May 20.Yonhap