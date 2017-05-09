Kim Won-hae has waited for his time to shine : After 26-year career, the actor is now a star and is taking on as many roles as possible

Actor Kim Won-hae is at the height of his fame. He claims he is “overeating” due to being hungry for roles over the past twenty years. [KWON HYUK-JAE]

“Strong Woman Do Bong-soon” [SCREEN CAPTURE]

“Good Manager” [SCREEN CAPTURE]

It’s safe to call actor Kim Won-hae, who has been featured in two of the year’s most successful dramas, a scene-stealer. In the KBS drama “Good Manager,” he had the audience in tears as Choo Nam-ho, chief of the accountants’ department, and in the JTBC drama “Strong Woman Do Bong-soon,” he was cast in a double role - playing both a gang member and a gay head of a development planning team.From run-of-the-mill to unique characters, whatever role Kim plays, he seems to be the perfect fit. Although he is only beginning to be recognized, his career extends 26 long years. He debuted in 1991 through the musical “The Fantasticks” and has been featured on stage, in movies and on dramas ever since.The JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, met up with Kim and asked what his secrets were behind his sly acting style. “Not much really,” said Kim, “Reading the script and contemplating - isn’t that what all actors do? I think having acted in various theatrical roles built a solid foundation for me. I couldn’t be [sly] if I was the main actor!” said Kim as he chuckled.His roles in “Strong Woman Do Bong-soon” were where he really let go of himself. His double role as a gangster and a gay superior to the protagonist filled the somewhat loose pacing of the plot with laughter. The gangster was beaten up by the protagonist and the superior repeatedly played into the hands of the lead character.“If I had to choose the most important work to date, it would be ‘Strong Woman Do Bong-soon.’ The script wasn’t really set in stone and even the director told me to ‘have fun.’ So that’s what I did,” said Kim.Many of the most memorable scenes from the drama were from Kim “having fun.” In the scene where the gang leader is found drinking “poop wine” by other gang members, the toothless Kim shouts, inarticulately, “He drank it!”“According to the script, I just had to observe what was going on without saying a word. Soon as I improvised that scene all the staff burst out in laughter,” said Kim.Kim’s role as Choo in “Good Manager” evoked compassion.“Choo’s story is the story of our generation. We give into the unjustified society and are ashamed of that, but hold our heads up high in front of our children. That is why we actively support a righteous person like [protagonist] Kim Sung-ryong [who stands up to that]. I wanted to show every part of Choo, from his wrinkles to his white hair to his sighs.”Choo’s tear-jerking dialogue was possible due to Kim’s own experience. The famous line, “I also had a time when I was as sharp and crisp as this paper that could cut through anything,” was an improvisation from Kim as well.In the drama, Choo is a gireogi appa, a father who works in Korea while his wife and children go abroad for the sake of the children’s education. Kim is also a gireogi appa as well, and has been for the past two years.“Even if you have many other strengths, you can’t be accepted [in Korea] if your academic achievements are not up to a certain standard and I wanted to free my children from that,” said Kim, who sent his two daughters and his wife to Canada.Thanks to this event, Kim’s interpretation of Choo became much more realistic. The scene where Choo calls his family members while smoking in the kitchen was designed by Kim himself.Kim became recognized by the public through the 2014 movie “The Admiral: Roaring Currents.” He’s currently taking on as many roles as possible because “for the past twenty years, I was so hungry [for roles] as an actor. That is why I’m overeating, in a sense.”From 1997 to 2006, he was a member of Nanta, a non-verbal comedy show that incorporates traditional samul nori rhythm. After ten years, he decided to take a break.Kim describes the ten years as his own “Lost Decade.” In retrospect, he had nothing left after the ten years. After wandering around, he set up a small restaurant. A sudden call from one of his former understudies hit him hard. “Director Yoon Jeong-hwan was awfully drunk and started swearing at me. ‘Why is Kim rolling gimbap, isn’t Kim an actor?’ At that moment I was choked with emotion and I couldn’t stand it anymore.”Kim once again stood on stage in “Jjambbong,” a black comedy about the Gwangju Uprising, which he still performs almost annually.When asked if he craved playing a main role, he demurred, saying, “I just want to be a good actor without any scandals. I have already exceeded the goals I set for myself.”From May 11 to July 2, he will take part in performances of “Jjambbong.” Fans will also get to see the actor in the SBS drama “While You Were Sleeping,” tvN’s “Criminal Mind” and a movie, planned for 2018 with the working title “Heungbu.”BY NOH JIN-HO [kim.jungkyoon@joongang.co.kr]그를 진정한 신스틸러라 불러도 좋을 것이다. 최근 인기리에 종영한 두 드라마에서 강렬한 존재감을 발휘한 김원해(48) 얘기다. KBS ‘김과장’에서는 세상 풍파에 닳고 닳은 추남호 경리부장 역으로 시청자의 눈물을 쏙 빼놓고, JTBC ‘힘쎈여자 도봉순’에서는 깡패 ‘김광복’과 도봉순의 게이 상사 ‘오돌병’까지 1인 2역을 맡아 시청자의 배꼽을 빼놨다. tvN ‘혼술남녀’의 속물스럽지만 연민을 자아내는 학원 사장 역할은 또 어떤가.정형화된 인물은 물론이거니와 일상성을 벗어난 캐릭터까지 어디에 앉혀놔도 마냥 어울리는 배우. 최근에야 이름을 대중에 각인시켰지만 경력으로 보면 데뷔 27년 차다. 1991년 뮤지컬 ‘철부지들’로 데뷔한 이후 연극·뮤지컬·영화·드라마 등에 출연해왔다.지난 27일 오후 서울 서소문 중앙일보 스튜디오에서 만난 그에게 능청스런 연기의 비결을 물었다. “따로 없어요. 대본 보고 고민하고, 배우들 다 그러지 않나요? 그동안 연극에서 다양한 캐릭터들을 했기 때문에 그게 자양분이 된 것 같아요. 주인공이었으면 못했죠. 하하”그런 그에게도 ‘힘쎈여자 도봉순’은 정말 신명 나게 놀아본 작품이었다. 그가 맡은 깡패와 게이 상사 캐릭터는 느슨한 서사의 빈틈을 웃음으로 채워냈다. 깡패는 봉순에게 맞아 틀니를 끼고 오줌 줄을 차야 했고, 센 척하는 게이 상사도 수시로 봉순에게 골탕 먹었다. “지금 시점에서 인생 작품을 꼽자면 ‘도봉순’인 것 같아요. 대본이 정해놓은 규격대로 안 가고 계속 엇나갔고 감독님도 ‘제대로 한번 놀아봐라’며 컷을 안 했어요. 맘껏 놀았죠.”그렇게 탄생한 명장면이 한 두컷이 아니다. ‘먹어떠’ 컷도 그 중 하나다. 부하들 앞에서 ‘똥술’ 마신 걸 들킨 깡패 두목 ‘백탁(임원희 분)’을 향해 앞니가 빠진 김광복이 “먹어떠 먹어떠(먹었어 먹었어)”를 외치는 장면이었다. “대본상으로는 그냥 지켜보기만 하면 되는 장면이었어요. 애드립 순간 스태프들이 ‘빵’ 터지더라구요. 다 그런 식이었어요.”‘김과장’에서 김원해가 연기한 추부장도 큰 공감을 자아냈다. 상사에게 굽신거리다가도 할 말 다 하는 부하직원을 응원해주는 소시민적 인물이다. “딱 우리 세대 얘기였어요. 늘 세상에 순응해 마음 속으론 부끄럽게 생각하지만 자식들 앞에서는 떳떳하다고 호기 부리는, 그러면서도 ‘김과장’ 같은 의인을 응원해주고 싶은 우리 세대의 이야기. 그냥 그 사람의 주름, 그 사람의 흰머리, 그 사람의 한숨을 보여주려고 했어요.”추 부장의 눈물 나는 대사들도 김원해의 경험이 있었기에 가능했다. ‘나도 한때 여기 A4 용지처럼 스치면 손끝 베일만큼 날카롭고 빳빳하던 시절이 있었어’로 시작하는 명대사도 김원해의 애드립이었다.극중 추 부장은 기러기 아빠라 더 ‘짠내’났다. 그런데 여기엔 비밀이 있다. 사실 김원해도 2년 전부터 기러기 아빠였다. “다른 장점이 많아도 공부를 못 하면 이를 인정받지 못하는 교육으로부터 해방시켜주려” 두 딸과 아내를 캐나다로 보냈다. 덕분에 캐릭터는 더욱 현실성을 찾아갔다. 극중에서 추 부장이 가족에게 전화하며 주방후드 밑에서 담배 피우는 모습도 김원해가 설정했다.김원해라는 이름을 본격적으로 알린 건 2014년 영화 ‘명량’부터였다. 그동안 고생이 심했다. 현재 다작(多作)을 하는 이유도 “지난 이십여년 간 배우로서 너무나 배고팠기 때문에 과식하는 것”이라고 말할 정도다. 특히 1997년부터 2006년까지 10년 간 ‘난타’에 참여한 뒤 잠시 연기를 쉬기도 했다.‘난타’ 10년을 김원해는 ‘잃어버린 10년’이라고 표현했다. 돌아보니 돈, 명예 아무 것도 남는 게 없었다. 방황하다 일산에 김밥집을 차렸다. 그때 걸려온 전화 한 통이 김원해를 자극했다. “후배 윤정환 연출가가 술이 잔뜩 취해서 욕하더라구요. ‘김원해가 XX, 왜 XX, 김밥을 말고 있는데 XX, 김원해 배우 아니야?’ 하면서. 하. 북받쳐 오는데 감당을 못하겠더라구요.”김원해는 2007년 윤정환 연출가의 연극 ‘짬뽕’으로 무대에 다시 섰다. 가장 애착을 갖는 작품이 이 ‘짬뽕’이다. 광주민주화운동에 관한 코미디극으로, 거의 매년 출연 중이다. “5.18 당시 저는 서울 미아리에 살았는데, 무장공비가 광주에 나타나서 제압하러 군인이 내려간 사건인 줄 알았어요. 그런데 커보니 그게 아니었고, 스스로 부끄럽더라구요. 이 작품을 통해 속죄하고 있다고 생각해요.”감초 역할도 한두번이지 주연 욕심이 없느냐고 묻자 손사레를 쳤다. “에이, 무슨. 구설수에 오르지 않고 연기를 잘하는 배우로 남는 게 꿈이에요. 마흔살 때 제가 그리던 쉰 살의 모습을 이미 넘어섰기 때문에 주연이니 상이니 그런 걸 바라면 주제 넘는 거죠.”곰곰이 생각하던 그가 한마디 덧붙였다. “‘짬뽕’은 올해까지만 하고, 내년부터는 역사의 또 다른 빚인 세월호와 관련된 작품에 참여하고 싶습니다.”인기 상종가인 그는 두 작품을 마쳤지만 쉴 틈없이 활동이 이어진다. 11일부터 7월2일까지 연극 ‘짬뽕’에 출연한다. SBS 사전제작 드라마 ‘당신이 잠든 사이에’, 7월에 방송되는 tvN 드라마 ‘크리미널마인드’, 그리고 영화 ‘흥부’에도 출연한다.노진호 기자