Why collaboration matters (국문)

The drawers that Naver employees use in the headquarters in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province, are about twice as larger as ordinary office drawers. When an employee is assigned to a different team within Naver, he or she doesn’t need to pack but put all personal belongings in these extra-large drawers. The drawers are wheeled and can be pushed to the new desk.
The company makes two organizational reshuffles a month. A project is timed, and when the work is done, the team in charge of the project is dissolved. It would be nice if the project is a success, but even if it fails, members return to their original task. It is easy to find employees who have changed teams dozens of times. Naver pursues frequent changes in order to constantly create new services through the collaboration of different departments as the IT industry is rapidly merging, integrating and changing.
In the age of the fourth industrial revolution, integration of the latest information and communication technologies brings innovative changes, and one outstanding skill does not guarantee survival. When many ideas are combined, creative something is born in the age of network and sharing. Companies that detected the trend are quick to work together. As internal collaboration is not enough for survival, they are desperate to work with other industries.
Jack Goldstone, author of “Why Europe,” says that Europe emerged as the center of the world not because Europe was richer or scientifically more advanced than Asia. Until 200 years ago, Europe was just as developed, if not less, than Asia. He listed six reasons for Europe’s rise. One of them was the close partnership among British businessmen, scientists, engineers and artisans. Through the extensive sharing of ideas, abstract discoveries or theories of scientists were transformed into mechanical and mass production processes by engineers and artisans.
When Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone, the world’s first smartphone, 10 years ago, he explained that it combined the iPod, mobile phone and internet communication into one. There were products that had each function on the market already. But Jobs combined the functions and made it user-friendly. He proved that a great innovation is not always about creating a new thing out of thin air but also combining existing ideas brilliantly.
Korea’s new president will be elected today. The elected president will emphasize integration first. But he may follow his predecessors’ failure if he is swept up in victory and does not embrace diversity. Innovation brings differences together. Politics can use collaboration as well.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 8, Page 30
*The author is head of the Innovation Lab at JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM CHANG-GYU
경기도 분당에 있는 네이버 본사 직원의 서랍은 일반 기업의 사무실에서 쓰는 서랍보다 두 배 정도 크다. 이렇게 큰 서랍 덕에 네이버에선 한 부서에 있던 직원이 다른 부서로 이동하려면 번거롭게 짐을 싸서 ‘이사’할 필요가 없다. 이 이동용 서랍에 개인 소지품을 넣고 다른 부서로 끌고 가기만 하면 된다.
이 회사는 한 달에 두 번씩 조직 개편을 한다. 프로젝트 이름에 기한을 명시해 놓고 기한 내에 일을 끝내고 해산하는 경우도 많다. 물론 프로젝트가 성공하면 좋겠지만 실패하더라도 구성원에게 책임을 묻지 않고 원래 자리로 돌아가게 한다. 이 때문에 부서가 수십 번 바뀐 직원도 쉽게 찾을 수 있다. 네이버가 이렇게 잦은 변화를 추구하는 건 빠르게 융ㆍ복합되고 있는 정보기술(IT) 특성상 여러 부서 간 협업을 통해 끊임없이 새로운 서비스를 창출하기 위해서다.
첨단 정보통신기술이 융합돼 혁신적인 변화가 나타나는 ‘4차 산업혁명’ 시대엔 뛰어난 개인기 하나만으로 살아남을 수 없다. 네트워크와 공유의 시대엔 수많은 번뜩이는 아이디어가 융합돼야 창조적인 무언가가 나오기 때문이다. 이를 간파한 기업은 발 빠르게 협업에 나서고 있다. 내부 협업만으론 살아남기 어렵다는 절박함에 다른 업종과 협업에도 필사적이다. 금융사가 카페와 공간을 나눠 쓰는 건 고전에 속한다. ITㆍ금융ㆍ유통ㆍ항공사 등이 단순한 마케팅 제휴를 넘어 주력 사업을 협업하기에 여념이 없다.
『WHY EUROPE』의 저자 잭 골드스톤은 유럽이 세계 중심으로 떠오른 건 유럽이 아시아 등보다 더 부유하거나 과학적으로 진보했기 때문이 아니라고 진단한다. 200여 년 전까지만 해도 유럽의 발전 정도는 아시아와 비슷했거나 낮은 수준이었다는 설명이다. 그는 유럽이 부상한 주요 이유로 여섯 가지를 꼽았다. 이 가운데 하나가 영국의 기업가ㆍ과학자ㆍ기술자ㆍ장인 사이의 긴밀한 협업이다. 이들이 광범위한 아이디어 공유를 통해 과학자의 추상적 발견이나 원칙이 기술자나 장인에 의해 기계나 대규모 생산공정으로 바뀌었다고 분석했다.
10년 전 애플의 스티브 잡스가 세계에서 처음으로 스마트폰인 아이폰을 선보이며 아이폰이 아이팟(MP3 플레이어), 휴대전화, 인터넷 통신 기능을 하나로 합친 제품이라고 소개했다. 당시 이미 각각의 기능이 있는 제품은 시장에 나와 있었다. 하지만 잡스는 이 기능을 하나로 모으고 어렵던 사용방법을 쉽게 구현했다. 그는 위대한 혁신이란 무에서 유를 창출하는 게 아니라 기존에 있던 아이디어가 합쳐져 빛을 발할 때도 이뤄진다는 점을 직접 보여줬다.
하루 뒤면 새로운 대통령이 탄생한다. 대통령 당선자는 취임 일성으로 통합을 강조할 것이다. 하지만 승리에 도취한 채 진영 논리에 휩싸여 다양성을 받아들이지 않고 그들만의 잔치를 벌였다간 실패한 대통령의 전철을 밟게 될지 모른다. 다름을 하나로 만드는 혁신! 정치에도 협업이 필요하다.
김창규 이노베이션 랩장