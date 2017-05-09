Restoring our tax rights (국문)
The so-called Google tax referring to anti-avoidance provisions governments have been enforcing against profits diverted to other nations by multinational enterprises for low or nil rates is spreading to major European countries. Google agreed to pay the Italian tax authority 306 milion euros ($335 million) in tax arrears from 2009 to 2015. It reached a similar deal with the British authority, coughing up $185 million in taxes.
Other global giants Apple, Amazon and Facebook, too, have prospered from global revenue by shifting their incomes to countries like Ireland and Luxembourg with low tax rates, to save on tax expenditures. Italy has been dogging Google for transferring revenue and profits earned from Italy to Ireland that has a relatively lower corporate income tax base of 12.5 percent.
Google, Apple and other multinational also earn a lot from South Korea. Korea is their third biggest market after the U.S. and Japan. Although there have been discussions on rationalizing corporate tax rates, the government and legislative have not been eager on closing the loopholes to demand multinational companies to pay a fair share of their taxable income.
It is easier for digital and online companies to avoid taxes than traditional manufacturers as their revenue is based on intangible contents such as royalties. Authorities must become more ingenious to fix the loopholes. Local ICT companies complain of discrimination because they have to pay higher tax levies and face difficulties in licensing. Foreign and trade officials also must refine their response strategy as U.S administration under President Donald Trump could take retaliatory action to protect U.S. technology companies against the tax crackdown by other states.
Google tax gained global momentum after the Base erosion and profit-sharing measures were addressed in recent G-20 meetings and among members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. French and Spanish authorities are poised to take similar actions. We would be neglecting our tax rights if we do not join the front.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 8, Page 30
구글세가 유럽 주요국을 중심으로 확산하고 있다. 세계 최대 인터넷 기업 구글은 이탈리아 국세청에 지난 10여 년간 미납 세금 3억600만 유로(약 3800억원)를 납부한다고 최근 밝혔다. 영국 정부가 지난해 초 이 회사에서 1억3000만 파운드(약 1900억원)의 세금을 추징한 데 이어 두 번째다. 구글세(稅)란 인터넷 등 정보통신(ICT) 기업들이 특정국에서 번 돈을 세율이 낮은 제3국 소재의 지사 몫으로 돌리는 방식으로 세 부담을 줄인 데 대해 세금을 매기는 것이다. 구글뿐만 아니라 애플·아마존·페이스북처럼 독과점 이익을 오래 누려온 미국 간판 ICT 다국적 기업들이 표적이다. 이탈리아 당국은 구글이 자국 내에서 번 돈을 법인세율이 상대적으로 낮은(12.5%) 아일랜드로 돌린 혐의를 잡고 끈질기게 조사를 벌여왔다.
구글세는 먼 유럽이 아니라 바로 우리의 일이다. 구글·애플의 경우 인터넷·ICT 분야 강국인 우리나라 안방에 들어와 한 해 수조원의 매출을 올리고 있다. 미국·일본에 이은 3위권 시장으로 꼽힌다. 그동안 법인세법을 비롯해 관련 법 개정 논의가 더러 있긴 했지만 국회나 정부 차원에서 구글세에 대한 뚜렷한 과세 의지를 밝힌 기억이 없다.
디지털 기업은 무형의 콘텐트에 대한 저작권료·사용료가 주된 수익원이라 전통업종보다 조세 회피가 용이하다. 그만큼 앞선 세원 발굴 기법이 필요하다. 그래야 국내 ICT업체들이 과세나 인허가 면에서 외국계에 비해 역차별을 받고 있다는 민원도 제대로 풀 수 있다. 미국 우선주의를 내세운 트럼프 정부가 지구촌의 구글세 움직임에 민감하게 반응할 것에 대비해 외교통상 방안도 마련해 둬야 한다.
경제협력개발기구(OECD)와 주요 20개국(G20)이 2015년 ‘국가 간 소득이전 및 세원 잠식(BEPS)’ 국제 공조에 나선 걸 계기로 구글세 도입은 대세가 됐다. 프랑스·스페인 등도 동참할 태세다. 구글세를 방치하는 건 우리의 조세주권을 행사하지 않는 것이나 다름없다.