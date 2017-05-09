[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution] The next target for automation: problem solving

[ACATECH]

Henning Kagermann, president of Acatech, the German Academy of Science and Engineering, is one of the main proponents of “Industry 4.0,” a concept that has been institutionalized in German government policy as “Industrie 4.0.”Although the concept might not be familiar to everyday consumers, it has become the “it thing” in manufacturing. If earlier industrial revolutions involved the mechanization and digitization of human labor, Industry 4.0 represents another step in automation where machines equipped with artificial intelligence can quickly respond to abrupt problems in production without the help of humans.The German government since 2011 has sponsored an initiative called Industrie 4.0 that applies advanced technology like artificial intelligence and Internet of Things networking to industrial production. Korea, feeling threatened by the ever higher quality of products made in neighboring China, has been seeking to benchmark the success of Germany.Both countries have succeeded thus far by relying heavily on manufacturing, which is why Industry 4.0 - and Germany’s Industrie 4.0 - have been hot topics here. In March, Kagermann, a former chairman of enterprise software company SAP, visited Seoul to speak at a forum about the fourth industrial revolution and Industrie 4.0.In a recent email interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily, Kagermann touched on the relationship between Industry 4.0 and the fourth industrial revolution, a concept championed by Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum and author of the best-seller “The Fourth Industrial Revolution.”Whereas Schwab is more of a theorist, Kagermann is grounded in the business world, with his years of executive experience at SAP. He has put theories into practice and is known to hold a balanced perspective between the academic and corporate worlds.Kagermann became an advocate for Industrie 4.0 after joining Acatech in 2009. Based in Munich, the organization represents the interests of German technical sciences and serves as a working academy that advises politicians and the public on forward-looking issues concerning technical sciences.“We need cooperation between industries, large companies, SMEs (small- and medium-sized enterprises) and start-ups to create the digital ecosystems in which new data-driven business models are realized,” Kagermann said.The following are edited excerpts from the interview.During my visit to Korea this spring, I got the impression that Korea is well prepared for the fourth industrial revolution and that the benefits of Industry 4.0 are widely recognized. A recent study of our academy on “Industrie 4.0 in a Global Context” found that Korea is well placed to become a leading digital economy, for example because of the capabilities for semiconductor production, digital end-products and its internet companies. The study also showed that Korean companies are well aware of the disruptive potential, and the benefits, of new data-driven business models.That’s not a Korea-specific phenomenon. The vision of Industry 4.0 entails highly flexible value networks which adapt to changing circumstances in real time. In automated processes, there is a rigid action plan. But when systems have to react to unforeseen changes, they have to be able to act autonomously. This is only possible if elements of artificial intelligence and machine learning are implemented in manufacturing processes. When it comes to SMEs, there’s a high level of uncertainty in how to take the next steps toward Industry 4.0.That’s why we recently published the “Industrie 4.0 Maturity Index.” It provides help for companies to navigate their way through every stage of the transformation. In the end, it is up to each company to decide which stage represents the best balance between costs, capabilities and benefits.The digital infrastructure of Korea is still highly developed. This is a necessary precondition for the digital transformation of manufacturing industries and the economy and society as a whole. Regarding start-ups, I can only provide a perspective on Germany, where we have to create better conditions for founding [start-ups], [providing] tax incentives and financing innovations.The short answer is to strengthen strengths and weaken weaknesses. In Germany, we first focused on our strong manufacturing sector. That’s what the project Industrie 4.0 was all about: the Internet of Things and services entering the factories.But in a second step, we turned to disruptive data-driven business models, which are an integral part of Industrie 4.0 and rely on the principle of “everything as a service.” Business model innovation posed the greater challenge for German companies, and the new data-driven business models will transform every area of our economy - from health care to heavy industry.Since these business models are created in digital ecosystems comprising companies of different sizes and domains, they offer great opportunities for SMEs and start-ups.When we started Industrie 4.0 in Germany, we invited all important stakeholders - large companies as well as SMEs, scientists, associations but of course the unions, too. That’s why we reached a broad consensus and Industrie 4.0 became a key topic for all stakeholders. They all recognized the importance of our economy’s digital transformation and therefore wanted to take part in shaping it. When you look at the Plattform Industrie 4.0, which is now coordinating the advancement of the fourth industrial revolution in Germany, you will see that it comprises still all relevant stakeholders in this field.When it comes to changes in the workplace and jobs, we have to be honest. Since there will be automation of all routine tasks, there will be job losses. These can be overcompensated by growth opportunities under one precondition: that we have to invest in qualifications and training, which will become more personalized and conducted “on the job” more often. We will have fewer prescribed ways of working and more flexibility of work content and time.And we have to rethink workplaces. Robots will leave their cages and work hand in hand with humans at their workstations. They will relieve workers from hard tasks, such as heavy lifting, and workers will also be supported by smart assistance systems.Large companies can be front-runners on the way to Industry 4.0, but we must not forget to mobilize and support SMEs. A key factor for achieving the fourth industrial revolution is cooperation. On the one hand, we need cooperation between industries, large companies, SMEs and start-ups to create the digital ecosystems in which new data-driven business models are realized. On the other hand, we need international cooperation when it comes to ensuring interoperability between different components. This is especially important in order to reduce investment risks for SMEs by avoiding technological lock-ins.Because I am not an expert on Korea’s educational system to be honest, I can only provide a German perspective. One of the strengths Germany can draw on its way toward Industry 4.0 is a large base of highly skilled workers, which is in large part due to the dual system of vocational education and training, or VET. It combines in-company training and education in a vocational school.On average, 55.7 percent of the population enters dual VET after their general education. In 2016, there were 328 recognized occupations in dual VET, which are permanently evaluated and updated. This is extremely important, because Industry 4.0 will pose new challenges to this system, and we have to continuously monitor if graduates have the right competency profiles for a digitized economy.Still, the dual system contributes to small and medium enterprises’ strong competitiveness and the relatively low youth unemployment in Germany.BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun@joongang.co.kr]