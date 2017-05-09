U.S. direct investment falls for first time since ‘08 crisis

U.S. direct investment in Korea fell last year for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis, central bank data showed Monday.The U.S. direct investment in Korea totaled $33.9 billion last year, down 1 percent from $34.2 billion a year ago, according to the data compiled by the Bank of Korea.It marked the first time that the U.S. direct investment here decreased since 2008, when it plunged 8.1 percent.In comparison, outstanding foreign investments in Asia’s fourth-biggest economy was $961.3 billion at the end of last year, up 2.3 percent from a year earlier.Meanwhile, Korea’s outstanding overseas investments, excluding its foreign reserves, stood at $868.6 billion at the end of 2016, up 11.9 percent year on year.Among them, Korea’s investments in the United States came to $244.8 billion, up 23.2 percent during the same period. YONHAP