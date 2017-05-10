Twice to appear on variety shows

Girl group Twice, who are preparing to come back this month, are gearing up to appear on multiple entertainment shows, according to sources in the television industry yesterday.Sources said the girl group finished filming their guest appearance on SBS Entertainment show “Paik Jong-won’s Three Great Emperors.” This is the girl group’s fourth appearance on the show.The girl group also confirmed their appearance in JTBC’s “Knowing Bros,” MBC Everyone’s “Weekly Idol,” KBS’s “Happy together” to boost their streaming numbers when their mini-album drops.The mini-album, titled “Signal,” is Twice’s fourth album and is a follow-up to their most recent single “Knock Knock.”The group has become one of the country’s biggest girl groups in only a year and a half, and they also set a record on video-sharing site YouTube. As of yesterday, the music video for “TT” amassed 190 million views, making it the highest viewed music video by a girl group from Korea.By Kim Jung-kyoon