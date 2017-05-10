Democracy in action

Top: Officials from the National Election Commission tally ballots in Itaewon Elementary School in Yongsan District, central Seoul, Tuesday night while observers from five parties verify the vote-counting process. Above left: Voters queue at a polling station to cast their ballots in Gyeongseong High School in Mapo District, western Seoul, Tuesday morning. Above right: 110-year-old Kim So-yun casts her ballot into a ballot box at a polling station in Jung District, Ulsan, Tuesday morning. [YONHAP]