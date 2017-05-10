The advent of Chinese aircraft (국문)

Medium and large aircraft manufacturing is a classic example of global oligopoly. The Boeing Co. of the United States and Europe’s Airbus divide the market. During the Cold War era, America’s McDonnell Douglas and Russia’s Topolev were competing intensely. It was the British company Comet that opened the age of modern passenger jets in the 1950s.
But these companies disappeared. They were merged with other companies or barely remain in the market as they failed to meet the demand for faster and more efficient passenger aircraft. The aeronautic industry is notorious for pressure to keep prices competitive as the market grows. Many major airlines went bankrupt as they couldn’t match prices.
Aircraft manufacturing is also a global collaborative process. Airbus headquarters and assembly plants are located in Toulouse, France. But the frontal body, cabins, wings and engines are manufactured in Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom. For Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner, the frontal body, wings and wingtips are provided by the United States, Japan, and Korea respectively. The engines are made by the U.K.’s Rolls Royce and U.S.’ General Electric and the doors are made by a French company. Boeing directly makes rear body and vertical tail wings. Nevertheless, 787 is a Boeing product, as the company has the core design technology to assemble various parts into an aircraft.
Because of the overwhelming dominance of the B2 companies, other countries hadn’t dared to enter the medium and large aircraft market. Canada’s Bombardier and Brazil’s Embraer have long specialized in small aircraft. Japan is considered a leader in aeronautics technology, but it succeeded in a test-flight of a 70- to 90-seat Mitsubishi MRJ only in 2015.
But China is challenging the established order. State-run company Comac developed the C919 on its own, and it made a maiden flight on May 5. It can carry about 170 passengers, similar to Airbus’ A320 or Boeing 737. You are mistaken if you think C919 is another Chinese knockoff. China developed the indigenous passenger jet, Y-10, with the support of Jiang Qing, wife of Mao Zedong.
While China could not fund the development and gave up in 1986, it did not give up the dream completely. The 80-seat Comac ARJ21 was developed in 2002 with McDonnell Douglas’ technologies, and more than 140 operate domestically in China. Comac is partnering with Topolev to develop 747-grade passenger jets. In 1994, Korea and China agreed on a joint development of 100-seat passenger aircraft at the summit, but regrettably, the Korean aeronautics manufacturing industry gave up the project due to the foreign currency crisis.
중대형 여객기 제작은 대표적인 글로벌 독과점 산업이다. 미국 보잉과 유럽 에어버스가 세계 시장을 절반씩 차지하고 있다. 제2차 세계대전 이후 냉전 시대만 해도 미국의 맥도널더글러스(MD), 러시아 투폴레프 여객기가 치열하게 경쟁했다. 1950년대 현대적인 제트 여객기 시대를 연 것은 영국의 코메트였다. 하지만 이들 모두 과거의 역사 속으로 사라졌다. 다른 회사에 합병됐거나 명맥만 간신히 유지하고 있다. 더 빠르고 효율적인 여객기를 원하는 수요에 부응하지 못했기 때문이다. 항공산업은 시장이 커지는 속도 못지않게 요금 인하 압박이 크기로 악명이 높다. 이를 못 이기고 파산한 대형 항공사가 여럿이다.
여객기 제작은 글로벌 협업 과정이기도 하다. 에어버스 본사와 조립공장은 프랑스 남부 툴루즈에 있다. 그러나 전방 동체와 객실, 날개, 엔진은 스페인과 독일, 영국에서 만든다. 보잉 787 드림라이너도 전방 동체와 날개·날개 끝(윙팁)을 각각 미국과 일본, 한국에서 공급받는다. 엔진은 영국 롤스로이스와 미국 GE, 출입구는 프랑스 회사 제품이다. 보잉이 직접 만드는 건 후방 동체와 수직 꼬리날개 정도다. 그럼에도 787은 보잉 제품이다. 다양한 부품을 통합해 비행기를 날게 하는 핵심 설계 기술을 가졌기 때문이다.
‘넘사벽’에 가까운 이들 ‘빅2’ 탓에 다른 나라는 중대형 여객기 시장을 넘볼 엄두를 못 내왔다. 캐나다 봄바디어와 브라질 엠브라에르 등이 오랫동안 소형 항공기에 특화하는 전략을 펼쳐온 이유다. 항공 선진국으로 분류되는 일본조차 2015년에야 70~90인승 ‘미쓰비시 MRJ’ 시험비행에 성공했다.
그런데 중국이 도전장을 내밀었다. 중국 국영기업인 중국상용항공기(코맥 COMAC)가 독자 개발한 코맥 C919가 지난 5일 처녀비행을 했다. 에어버스 A320이나 보잉 737과 비슷하게 170명을 태울 수 있는 크기다. 흔한 중국산 짝퉁 취급하면 오산이다. 중국은 70년대부터 마오쩌둥의 부인 장칭의 지원을 업고 국산 여객기(Y-10) 개발을 추진했다. 막대한 개발자금을 견디지 못하고 86년 정부의 명령으로 개발을 포기했지만 이후에도 꿈을 접지 않았다. 2002년 맥도널더글러스의 기술을 이용해 개발하기 시작한 80인승 코맥 ARJ21은 이미 중국 국내에서 140여 대가 운항 중이다. 코맥은 투폴레프와 손잡고 747급 대형 여객기 개발에도 나설 예정이다. 94년 한·중 정상회담에서 100인승 여객기 공동개발에 합의했지만 외환위기로 포기해야 했던 우리의 항공산업사가 새삼 뼈아프다.
