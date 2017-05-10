An election of hope and trust (국문)
마크롱이 보여준 신뢰와 희망의 프랑스 대선
May 10,2017
Emmanuel Macron, the 39-year-old political novice and independent centrist, overwhelmingly beat far-right Marine Le Pen touting nationalism and a populist agenda to become France’s next president and ensured Paris’ traditional place in the European Union. Though he is the youngest-ever leader and a newcomer, Macron was dead serious as he delivered his brief but strong-worded victory speech to a crowd made up of his supporters as well as his opponent’s. He did not stop the booing crowd and instead addressed them: “I’m aware of the anger, anxiety, and doubts that a large portion of you have expressed.”
“My responsibly will be to bring every woman and man together, ready to confront the immense challenge awaiting us, and to act,” he declared. “During the five years ahead, my responsibly will be to allay fears, restore our sense of optimism, and rediscover a spirit of conquest, which embodies the French spirit better than anything.” He said, “With all my strength I shall fight against the division which undermines and weakens us … From this evening, and for the next five years, I am going to serve on your behalf, with humility, devotion, and determination.” The leader pleaded for confidence, unity and support to restore French values and dignity.
His campaign of preaching the traditional French values of tolerance and engagement has stopped the spread of populism and nationalism following the British vote to exit the EU and victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. election. The restoration of morality had been the real strength behind his stunning win over the French people frustrated with immigrant problems, EU obligations, inequality and terrorism to turn away from the right and the choice of leaving the EU and liberalism agenda.
Macron without a single elected party member would have to steer the country against multiple challenges such as the waning economy, escalating terrorism threats and extreme political apathy. Over 30 percent had voted for the far-right candidate and 9 percent who did vote also handed in blank ballots to send a message that they favored neither. He also would have to pitch his party En Marche in the June general election to become a legitimate party.
Yet the French voters were willing to put their bets on the young centrist because they were hungry for fresh ideas.
They believed Macron with his message of “marching forward” could rebuild their hope and confidence in their nation.
We hope to celebrate the election result on Wednesday morning with such hopefulness and expectations. Politicians have the duty to heal and mend the divide and deliver hope for a new future for the entire population.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 9, Page 26
지난 7일(현지시간) 치러진 프랑스 대통령선거 결선투표에서 39세의 중도 정치운동 앙마르슈(전진)의 에마뉘엘 마크롱이 당선한 것은 오늘 선거를 치르는 한국 유권자들에게도 뭉클한 감동을 준다. 마크롱은 이날 당선 연설에서 프랑스를 이끌 당당한 리더십을 선보였다. 그의 진가는 연설 중 지지자들이 결선 상대였던 극우 마리 르펜 추종자들에게 보내는 야유를 제지하는 순간 드러났다. 마크롱은 “그들은 오늘 분노와 실망, 그리고 믿는 바를 드러냈다. 나는 그들을 존중한다”며 “앞으로 5년(임기) 동안 모든 노력을 다해 극단주의에 투표할 이유가 없어지도록 하겠다”고 다짐했다. 그러면서 “오늘 밤에는 단 하나의 재통합된 프랑스만 있을 뿐”이라고 외쳤다. 승리에 취하지 않고 패자까지 적극적으로 품으며 국민 단결을 외침으로써 지도자의 품격을 보여줬다.
이런 톨레랑스(관용)와 포용력은 지난해 영국의 브렉시트 국민투표와 미국의 도널드 트럼프 당선 이후 전 세계로 퍼지고 있는 고립주의·보호무역주의·포퓰리즘 열풍에 결정적으로 제동을 걸었다. 경제적으론 친시장정책·자유무역, 사회적으론 이민자 포용과 유럽연합(EU) 지지를 앞세운 그가 보호무역·반이민주의·EU탈퇴를 내세운 극우 세력의 기세를 꺾은 원동력도 여기에서 비롯했을 것이다.
사실 마크롱의 앞날에는 쇠퇴일로의 경제, 확산하는 테러위협, 극심한 정치혐오 등 온갖 난제가 쌓여 있다. 결선투표에서 극우 후보에게 표를 던진 유권자가 30%를 넘었다는 것도 만만치 않은 과제다. 그럼에도 마크롱은 정치적으로 ‘단기필마’ 상황이다. 국회의원 중 ‘전진’ 소속은 한 명도 없어 당장 6월 총선에서 의회 교두보 마련이 급선무다.
그런데도 프랑스 유권자들이 왜 마크롱을 대통령으로 선택했는지 유심히 살펴볼 가치가 있다. 이번 대선은 기득권에 취해 무능과 부패로 일관했던 좌우파 기성정치인 모두를 심판하고 ‘조용한 혁명’을 이루고 싶었던 유권자들의 열망이 반영된 결과다. 마크롱은 어두운 시대를 뚫고 신뢰와 희망의 세상을 복원할 새 정치인으로서 유권자들의 선택을 받은 것이다. 마크롱은 이런 국민의 뜻을 알아차리고 ‘지지자들의 대통령’이 아니라 ‘모든 국민의 지도자’임을 분명히 하면서 대선을 국민통합의 축제로 마무리했다.
대한민국 국민도 오늘 뜨거운 가슴을 안고 투표장으로 향한다. 이번 대선을 서로 생각이 다른 사람들끼리 소통하면서 묵은 상처를 치유하는 화합과 축제의 장으로 승화하는 일은 정치인의 의무다. 우리도 가슴 적시는 대선 드라마를 보고 싶다.