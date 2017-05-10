Moon Jae-in names top appointments just hours after being sworn in

President Moon Jae-in nominated Wednesday Lee Nak-yon, governor of South Jeolla, as the first prime minister of his administration, and appointed Im Jong-seok, a former lawmaker and advocate of engagement with North Korea, as the Blue House chief of staff.The Blue House announced nominations for key posts in the Moon administration just hours after Moon was sworn in. Moon also named Suh Hoon, former third deputy director of the National Intelligence Service, to head the country’s main intelligence agency. Ju Young-hoon was appointed head of the Presidential Security Service.A source from the Blue House said the appointments are the first step to form the administration and the presidential secretariats. Confirmation hearings and the approval of the National Assembly are required to appoint the prime minister, while Moon has the power to appoint the other posts.BY SER MYO-JA [ser.myoja@joongang.co.kr]