Korea mobile app usage exceeds other countries

Korea has trumped other major countries in terms of mobile application usage, with local smartphone users using various software to play games, a report showed Wednesday.Koreans used mobile apps an average of 200 minutes per day, outpacing Brazil, Mexico and Japan, according to the latest report by online-based global mobile app tracker App Annie. The report was based on screenings in nine countries.Smartphone users in Korea spent more than 25 percent of their time on mobile devices for games, while app users in Brazil and Mexico spent more than half of their time on social network services. YONHAP