The ‘show’ must stop (국문)

On the historic day of electing the new president, I was reminded of a scene from three years ago. On March 20, 2014 during the Park Geun-hye administration, a debate over regulatory reform was televised live nationwide for seven hours.
Selected businessmen were on stage and explained what they wanted, Park Geun-hye scolded them severely and officials busily wrote down her orders. It was a show that Park staged to demonstrate to people, “I am personally taking care of the economy.” Lee Seung-cheol, then-vice chairman of the Federation of Korean Industries, appeared in a supporting role and said that Galapagos and Active X regulations should be removed. Around this time, Park described the regulations as “cancers” and “enemies to crush.”
Koreans were a bit anxious about Park’s reckless attitude, but we tried to interpret it as good will. Investments are necessary to revive the economy, and Park insisted that deregulation was necessary to boost investment. She declared that she would revive the economy with regulatory reform.
In retrospect, she rolled out many economic policies aside from regulatory reform such as the three-year economic innovation plan. But there have been few results. The majority of reform bills, revisions on the Labor Standard Act and Employment Insurance Act, didn’t pass the National Assembly. Park personally pushed for a “creative economy,” which was at the center of her abuse of power, and it created more trouble than results.
Aside from having her friend Choi Soon-sil involved in state affairs, the list of policy failures by the Park administration is lengthy. What is the worst catastrophe? I believe that Park was wrong to think that she could do as she wished and the nation would follow. The staged show that illustrated her wrong mindset was the televised debate on regulatory reform.
Korea Chamber of Commerce chairmen visited each party and delivered economic agendas to the candidates on March 22. The noteworthy point was not the nine specific suggestions that combined the opinions of conservative and liberal scholars but the comment asking for teamwork, communication and collaboration among the government, politicians and businesses. The industries are sharing accountability for national development, so they desperately asked the new leader to listen to their voices instead of going their own way.
The external environment is aggravating, and Korea has had a long leadership vacuum. The new president may be tempted to display strong leadership, especially as there is so much work to be done due to Park’s failure. But most economic policies, including regulatory reform, may not be so clear and straightforward. There is one thing to be learned from the failed presidency: Being president is not a one-man show.
*The author is an editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
CHOI JI-YOUNG
새 대통령 탄생을 앞둔 역사적인 날, 3년이나 지난 과거의 한 장면이 떠올랐다. 박근혜 정부의 서슬이 시퍼렇던 2014년 3월 20일 일어난 일이다. 전국에 7시간 동안 생중계된 일명 ‘규제 개혁 끝장 토론’ 장면이다. 선발돼 무대에 착석한 기업인들은 원하는 바를 토로했고, 박근혜 대통령은 불호령을 내렸고, 관료들은 부지런히 수첩에 받아 적었다. 대통령이 “내가 이렇게 경제를 직접 챙기고 있다”는 사실을 국민에게 보여주려는 ‘한판의 쇼’였다. 이승철 당시 전국경제인연합회 부회장도 “갈라파고스 규제, 액티브X 규제는 사라져야 한다”며 쇼 무대의 주요 조연으로 등장했다. 규제를 ‘암 덩어리, 쳐부숴야 할 웬수’로 묘사한 대통령의 말들도 이 무렵 종종 나왔다.
이때만 해도 대통령의 행보는 조금 불안하긴 했으나 선의로 해석됐다. 경제를 살리려면 투자를 해야 하고, 투자하려면 불필요한 규제를 푸는 게 급선무라며 규제 개혁으로 경제를 살리겠다고 했기 때문이다.
되돌아보면 박근혜 정부는 규제 개혁 이외에도 ‘경제혁신 3개년 계획’ 등 꽤 많은 경제정책을 쏟아냈다. 하지만 성과를 낸 것들은 별로 없다. 근로기준법ㆍ고용보험법 개정안 등 소위 '개혁법안' 태반은 국회 문턱에 걸려 통과되지 못했다. 대통령이 직접 챙긴 ‘창조경제’ 역시 최순실 국정 농단 사건의 한복판에 휘말려 성과보단 구설을 만드는 데 그치고 말았다.
최순실 국정 농단 상황과는 별개로 박근혜 정부의 정책 실패 리스트 역시 많고도 길다. 그중 으뜸은 뭘까. 개인적으로는 대통령 혼자 북 치고 장구 치면 다 따라올 줄 알았던 착각, 대통령 혼자 끌고 나가면 된다고 생각했던 착각이 가장 문제였다고 생각한다. 이런 인식을 가장 적나라하게 보여줬던 한판 ‘쇼’가 ‘규제 개혁 끝장 토론’이었다.
대한상의 회장단은 지난 3월 22일 각 당을 찾아 후보들에게 ‘경제 어젠다’를 전달했다. 보수는 물론 진보 학자들에게 골고루 물어 만들었다는 9개의 구체적인 제언보다는 이 제언에 붙어있는 첨언에 더 눈길이 갔다. 정부-정치권-경제계 간 소통과 협업의 ‘팀 플레이’를 주문한 부분이다. 경제계도 국가 발전에 책임감을 갖고 임할 테니 제발 혼자 하면 다 할 수 있다고 독주하지 말고 기업의 목소리를 들어달라는 절박한 호소다.
대외 환경이 엄청 나빠진 가운데 한국의 리더십 공백 기간이 너무 길었다. 새 대통령은 화끈한 통치권(다른 말로 하면 리더십)을 휘두르고 싶은 강한 유혹에 빠질 것이다. 전임 대통령의 실패로 인한 숙제가 많이 쌓였다고 생각하면 더 그럴 수 있다. 그러나 규제 개혁을 포함해 대다수 경제정책은 칼로 무 자르듯, 흑백논리로 명확하게 재단하기 쉽지 않은 경우가 많다. 실패한 대통령으로부터도 배울 점이 있다. 대통령 혼자 북 치고 장구 치는 ‘쇼’는 계속되지 않아야 한다.
최지영 라이팅에디터