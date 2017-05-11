Reinventing our conservative party (국문)
보수 개혁 시급하다
May 11,2017
The government, which has been under conservative presidents and parties for the last nine years, has gone to the liberal Democratic Party after its candidate Moon Jae-in won the election on Tuesday. The crushing defeat of Hong Joon-pyo and the Liberty Korea Party (formerly the Saenuri Party) is no surprise. The mainstream that blindly served the former president was blamed for losing last year’s general election because of their preferential nominations. Even as they were responsible for losing the majority to the opposition, they did not change their highhanded ways and fell with the impeached president.
After changing its name, the party also stripped Park loyalists of party titles, but Hong reinstated them a few days before the election. The party was not that different from the self-indulgent and impotent one under the former president. Hong failed to extend his gains in support during the final stages of the race, largely due to his failure to recreate the conservative party.
Any party can lose in an election. But the party has no future if it does not learn from its defeat. The party must admit defeat and learn that its arrogance and narrow-mindedness was what brought about its fall. Conservative values are based on responsibility, devotion and compassion for the weak to safeguard security and the community. But the values were destroyed under former President Park Geun-hye and the conservatism have now become associated with the corruption of the elites.
The conservatives have turned into the opposition. Their first mission should be to restore conservative values. The party must demonstrate responsibility and should divorce itself from the faction of Park loyalists and establish a reform agenda.
It must cooperate with the new government. It should not resort to its old ways of knee-jerk opposition starting with the confirmation on nominees to the cabinet and senior government members. The conservative party can renew its image if it acts differently. Yoo Seong-min of minority conservative Bareun Party should be applauded for finishing the race even after 10 of his party’s members bolted to support Hong. He has been unwavering in his beliefs and shown conviction behind his policies during the TV debates.
Such figures could help to reform the conservative camp and revive hope for conservative values. Society must run on both conservative and liberal values. A strong conservative pillar is necessary for the balanced development of the Korean political community.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 10, Page 30
홍준표 자유한국당 후보가 제19대 대통령 선거에서 패배했다. 이로써 이명박·박근혜 정부 내내 집권당으로 군림해 온 보수당은 9년 권력을 빼앗기고 야당으로 전락했다.
한국당과 홍 후보의 패배는 그들의 행적을 보면 예견된 것이나 다름없었다. 한국당을 주도해 온 친박계는 박근혜 전 대통령의 독주에 편승해 권력을 탐닉해 왔고, 4·13 총선에서 '막장공천'으로 국민에게 큰 실망을 안겼다. 그럼에도 총선 참패의 책임을 지지 않고 버티다가 대통령 탄핵이란 국가적 위기를 자초하고 말았다.
분노한 민심에 밀린 한국당 지도부는 마지못해 서청원·최경환·윤상현 의원 등 ‘진박’들에게 당원권 정지라는 솜방망이 징계를 내렸지만 이마저 대선 이틀 전 철회했다. ‘도로 친박당’이란 비아냥 속에 다시 한번 국민들의 비난이 쏟아졌다. 영남 지역의 지지를 업고 대선 막판 상승세를 보여온 홍 후보가 그 흐름을 이어 가지 못하고 패배한 것도 이와 무관치 않을 것이다.
정당은 선거에서 질 수도 있다. 하지만 패인을 제대로 인식하고 쇄신하는 노력이 없다면 그 정당의 미래는 암울할 뿐이다.
한국당은 자신들의 교만과 독선으로 보수진영이 궤멸의 위기에 몰린 현실을 솔직히 인정해야 한다. 보수는 원래 안보와 공동체에 대한 존중을 토대로 한 책임과 헌신, 그리고 약자와 서민에 대한 배려를 핵심 가치로 한다. 그러나 박근혜 정부 때부터 이런 가치들은 실종되고 부정과 부패 같은 부정적 이미지가 보수정치에 덧씌워졌다.
이제 야당이 된 한국당은 뼈를 깎는 자성 속에서 보수의 가치부터 재확립해야 한다. 그 첫걸음은 책임정치다. 국정 농단 사태에 책임이 큰 친박계와 과감히 결별하고, 시대정신에 맞는 개혁 어젠다를 채택해 흔들림 없이 밀고 나가야 할 것이다.
또한 새 정부에 협력해야 할 것은 협력해야 한다. 초기 인사청문회부터 정책 위주의 큰 틀을 따져야지 예전처럼 오래전 위장전입이나 사소한 흠집을 캐내 옹졸하게 꼬투리 잡아서는 안 될 것이다. 보수 야당이 이렇게 새로운 모습을 보이고 합리적 대안을 제시하면 언제든지 다시 일어설 수 있다. 또한 이번 대선에서 선전한 유승민 바른정당 후보의 존재도 눈에 띈다. 유 후보는 같은 당 의원 10여 명이 한국당으로 이탈하는 위기 속에서도 레이스를 완주했다. 또 TV토론에서 보여준 소신과 정책 콘텐트는 ‘새 정치’ 가능성에 희망을 불어넣었다. 앞으로도 이런 자세로 합리적·개혁적 보수의 가치 구현에 힘쓴다면 보수의 재건은 불가능한 일은 아닐 것이다. 보수와 진보는 사회의 양 날개다. 건강한 보수의 존재는 대한민국 정치공동체의 균형과 발전을 위해 반드시 필요하다.