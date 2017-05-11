Korea-U.S. summit needed (국문)

In an inaugural address on Wednesday, President Moon Jae-in said he would immediately fly to Washington if the need arises. He also said he would go to Beijing and Tokyo, not to mention Pyongyang, although he specified that “circumstances” would have to permit that trip. Given the grim geopolitical reality facing the Korean Peninsula, we welcome his remarks.
South Korea is at a crossroads with unprecedented diplomatic challenges involving the United States, China and Japan. A critical lack of summit diplomacy over the last five months since the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye over an abuse of power scandal rings loud alarm bells about our diplomatic relations.
We hope the new president tackles the daunting challenges by having face-to-face meetings with the leaders of major countries as soon as possible to fill the leadership vacuum and build friendly personal relations with them. The most urgent meeting of all is a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in order to first resolve different views about the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement and discrepancies over South Korea’s share in defense costs for the U.S. Forces here. Washington can also play a key role in addressing the conflicts over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, China’s retaliations for the joint deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system, and the unmitigated friction between Seoul and Tokyo over the wartime sex slaves issue. That’s why President Moon must have a summit with Trump soon.
After the launch of the new government, the liberal administration in South Korea faces a potentially dangerous situation in which it must deal with a conservative — and hawkish — administration in the U.S. Without sufficient communication, both sides could turn against each other.
Some conservative media outlets in the U.S. reported that the decade-old alliance could break if Moon pushes forward what they called the “Moonshine Policy” — a twist on former president Kim Dae-jung’s “Sunshine Policy” of engagement with North Korea. They warned of the possibility of a rupture in the joint front against the North if the new Seoul administration pursues a rapprochement with Pyongyang. We hope Moon meets with Trump as soon as possible to ease such concerns.
But there are concerns that a possible lack of preparations for a summit with Trump could lead to failure. Our diplomatic authorities must fully prepare.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 11, Page 34
문재인 대통령은 어제 취임사에서 "필요하면 곧바로 워싱턴으로 날아가겠다"고 밝혔다. 그러면서 "베이징과 도쿄에도 가고 여건이 조성되면 평양에도 가겠다"고 덧붙였다. 엄혹한 국제정세를 고려할 때 적절한 발언이 아닐 수 없다.
지금 우리는 북한뿐 아니라 미·중·일 주변 3대 강국과 껄끄러운, 사상 유례없는 외교적 시련기에 처해 있다. 이런 판에 박근혜 전 대통령의 탄핵 개시 이후 5개월간 정상외교의 실종으로 국가적 손해가 이만저만이 아니다.
그간의 공백을 메우기 위해서라도 문 대통령이 조속히 주요국 정상들을 만나 개인적 친분을 쌓는 동시에 난마처럼 얽힌 외교 현안들을 풀어줄 것을 기대한다. 특히 이 중에서도 가장 시급한 일은 한·미 정상회담 개최다. 미국은 미군 분담금 및 한·미 자유무역협정(FTA)과 관련해서만 중요한 게 아니다. 북핵 문제는 물론이고 중국과의 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 배치 논란, 일본과 위안부 갈등 등 다른 현안에서도 미국의 영향력은 지대하다. 문 대통령이 도널드 트럼프 대통령을 하루빨리 만나야 하는 것도 이 때문이다.
이제 새 정부가 출범함에 따라 9년 만에 한국의 진보 정권과 미국의 보수적 행정부가 손발을 맞춰야 하는 상황이 펼쳐졌다. 서로 충분히 소통하지 않으면 자칫 오해와 불협화음이 발생할 수 있는 구도다.
일부 미 보수언론에서는 문 대통령이 ‘햇볕정책’과 맥을 같이 하는 ‘달빛정책(Moonshine Policy)’을 추진해 한·미 공조에 이상이 생길 수 있다고 보도했다. 미국을 위시한 국제사회가 강력한 북한 제재에 나선 상황에서 한국이 돌연 유화정책으로 방향을 틀 경우 대북 압박 대열이 흐트러지게 된다는 것이다. 이런 잘못된 인식을 불식시키기 위해서도 문 대통령은 트럼프를 조속히 만나 솔직하고도 깊이 있는 대화를 나누길 기대한다.
걱정이라면 시간 부족으로 준비가 제대로 이뤄지지 않아 정상회담이 파국으로 끝날 수 있다는 대목이다. 이런 불상사를 막기 위해 외교 당국은 정상회담 준비에 전력투구해야 할 것이다.