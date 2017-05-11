BTS will attend the Billboard Music Awards

Boy group BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, will attend the Billboard Music Awards 2017 next month, its management agency said Tuesday.Big Hit Entertainment confirmed the boy group will attend the global music awards show slated to take place in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. local time on May 21.The seven-member group has been nominated for “Top Social Media Artist,” competing against Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes.The winner will be chosen based on album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement for one year starting from March 18 last year, as well as the result of a global online vote by fans.“It is a dream come true that we’ve been invited to the Billboard Music Awards where top global artists gather,” the agency quoted the group as saying. “This is all thanks to our fans around the world. We are so honored by the invitation.”Yonhap