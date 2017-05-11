BeWhy releases single, plans to head to U.S.

Rapper BeWhy, who is currently known as one of the best rappers in Korea, released his new single “De Ja Vu” yesterday and announced his decision to move forth to tackle the American music industry as well.The new song was previewed during the Seoul Sessions Live Music Event held last Wednesday, where he first performed the then-unnamed song. During the festival, the rapper said the single will be released on May 10 and made good on his promise.At the festival, he also announced his intentions to tackle the American music industry with his rap skills. The rapper said, “I’m preparing to head in to the U.S. Haters will say ‘BeWhy doesn’t even have an album, why is he saying he can make it in the U.S.?’ But I’m busy writing songs at the moment.”The rapper has been going strong ever since he won hip-hop audition program “Show Me the Money Season 5.” His singles, old and new, dominated the charts for weeks. He also collaborated with numerous artists, most notably self-proclaimed “King of the South” Big K.R.I.T., in March on “Uno.” He also collaborated with ASAP TyY on “Like Me” last December.By Kim Jung-kyoon