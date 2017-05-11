Triple H song deemed unfit for broadcast

A song from Triple H, which includes a former member of girl group 4Minute, Hyuna, has been deemed unfit for broadcast and the usage of the song has been banned in all KBS programs.According to the national public broadcaster’s regulations, “What’s Going On?” has been banned due to the innuendo in the lyrics, “Yesterday we did something, two of us becoming one.”Fortunately for the new group however, the album’s lead singles “365Fresh,” “Sunflower” and “Girl Girl Girl” were cleared for usage.The channel’s music consideration results regarding new music are published every Wednesday. Nine of the 125 songs put up for consideration were deemed unfit for broadcast.By Kim Jung-kyoon