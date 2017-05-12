Corporate power matters (국문)

Ji-min, 12, is paralyzed in the lower half of her body and uses a wheelchair. She used to need her mother or a helper to attend school. The ramp at the crossing had been too steep for her to handle on her own. But Ji-min has been able to commute alone since November, thanks to Todo Drive. Todo Works, a company with 12 employees, developed a device that allows manual wheelchairs to move like electric ones. A motor makes the wheels turn, and the user can control the direction with a joystick. It is not only far more affordable than electric wheelchairs but also easy to control and move.
As Ji-min can travel independently, her world is expanding. She is exploring her neighborhood and has even taken a bus alone. At school, she gets to the cafeteria line and orders what she wants. “This product has changed Ji-min’s life more than any other help we received as we raised her. We are very grateful to the company that developed the product,” her mother Hong Yun-hee said.
Technological innovation that drastically changes life is mostly led by companies. The rights of people with disabilities, which the government is supposed to be responsible for, often improve thanks to industrial technologies. Earth science professor Lee Sang-muk of Seoul National University, who was paralyzed in a car accident, said information technology saved him. He moves his computer with his breath and controls the wheelchair with his chin and cheeks to do research and teach his students. Lee says, “Development of information technology will reduce the gap between the people with disabilities and those without.”
The story, coming after President Moon Jae-in’s first day in office, raises public concerns. Some considered his campaign promises antibusiness. He advocates for the concentrated reform of the four major conglomerates, raising the corporate tax that was lowered during the Lee Myung-bak administration, government leading the creation of jobs and spearheading the fourth industrial revolution.
“Government does its job, and companies do their jobs,” said Todo Works CEO Shim Jae-sin, who is developing wheelchairs suitable for bumpy Korean streets. When I asked whether it is more important for the government to remove the bumps rather than developing wheelchairs, he said that companies are best at creating jobs and technology innovation, and the government needs to provide environments for businesses to work. President Moon wishes to become a president for all citizens, and thinks he will be able to fix these problems. We hope he will recognize the role of businesses and empower them more.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 11, Page 35
*The author is an industrial news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
IM MI-JIN
하반신 마비로 휠체어를 타는 열두 살 지민이의 등굣길엔 늘 엄마나 도우미 할머니가 함께했다. 지민이 혼자 휠체어 바퀴를 굴려 넘어서기엔 횡단보도 경사로가 너무 가팔라 누군가의 도움이 필요해서다. 그랬던 지민이가 지난해 11월부터 혼자 등교를 시작했다. ‘토도드라이브’를 선물받으면서다. 토도드라이브는 직원 12명의 벤처기업 ‘토도웍스’가 개발한, 수동 휠체어를 전동처럼 움직이게 도와주는 장치다. <본지 5월 10일자 B9면> 모터로 휠체어 바퀴를 굴려주고 조이스틱으로 방향을 조종할 수 있다. 전동휠체어보다 훨씬 저렴할 뿐 아니라 조작도, 차량으로 옮기기도 쉽다.
혼자 움직이게 되면서 지민이의 세계는 넓어졌다. 하굣길에 동네 이곳저곳을 기웃거리게 됐다. 혼자 버스를 타는 ‘모험’도 해 봤다. 친구가 받아다 주는 급식을 먹는 게 아니라 스스로 급식을 받으러 가서 “이 반찬은 안 먹을래요”라고 말하는 ‘자유’도 얻었다. 엄마 홍윤희씨는 “지금까지 지민이를 키우며 받은 어떤 도움보다 지민이의 삶을 크게 변화시킨 게 바로 이 제품”이라며 “이런 제품을 개발해 준 회사에 고마울 뿐”이라고 말했다.
인생을 획기적으로 바꾸는 기술 혁신은 대개 기업이 주도한다. 정부가 챙겨야 할 몫이라고 믿는 장애인의 인권조차도 실은 기업이 내놓는 기술로 나아지는 경우가 많다. 차량 전복 사고로 전신이 마비된 이상묵 서울대(지구환경공학부) 교수도 “나를 살린 건 정보기술(IT)”이라고 말한다. 이 교수는 입김으로 컴퓨터 마우스를 작동시키고, 턱과 뺨으로 휠체어를 조종해 연구하고 강단에 선다. 이 교수는 “IT가 발달할수록 장애인과 비장애인의 격차는 줄어들 것”이라고 말했다.
문재인 대통령의 업무 첫날에 이런 이야기를 꺼내는 건 세간의 우려 때문이다. 문 대통령이 후보 시절 내세운 공약은 ‘반기업적’이라는 평가를 많이 받았다. 4대 대기업 그룹을 집중 개혁하고, 이명박 정부에서 내린 법인세를 도로 올리고, 일자리 창출도 정부가 앞장서서 하고, 4차 산업혁명도 정부가 위원회를 만들어 이끌겠다고 했다.
“정부는 정부의 일을 하고, 기업은 기업의 일을 해야죠.” 턱이 많은 한국형 도로에 적합한 휠체어를 개발하고 있다는 심재신 토도웍스 대표에게 “휠체어를 개발하는 것보다 정부가 도로의 턱을 없애는 게 더 중요하지 않느냐”고 묻자 심 대표는 이렇게 대답했다.
정부가 아무리 나서도 일자리 창출과 기술 혁신은 기업이 제일 잘한다. 정부는 기업들이 활기차게 굴러가도록 멍석을 깔아주면 된다. “국민 모두의 대통령이 되겠다”는 문 대통령이 세간의 우려를 불식시키길, 기업의 역할을 인정하고 기업에 더 많은 힘을 실어주길 기대한다.
임미진 산업부 기자