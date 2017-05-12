It’s all about unity (국문)
첫날 보인 탕평의지, 임기말까지 지켜라
May 12,2017
President Moon Jae-in has named Governor of South Jeolla Lee Nak-yon as his first prime minister. If approved, Lee would become the second person from the Jeolla region to fill that spot after Kim Hwang-sik, who served as the last prime minister under President Lee Myung-bak. The appointment underscores Moon’s promise for a balanced cabinet. Im Jong-seok, tapped as his chief of staff, is 51-year-old student activist-turned-lawmaker from Jeolla province. It is also bold to recruit a young person he has not been closely associated with so far as his top aide. The opposition therefore should focus questions on policy views and conviction instead of trying to find personal faults with the nominees in confirmation hearings.
Moon in his first batch of appointments suggested he would exclude traditional loyalists and instead prize pragmatism and expertise in recruitment. The average age of cabinet members is expected to be in the 50s, a marked drop from the past. We hope he will keep up the practice to fend off controversy over favoritism and create a functioning administration throughout his five-year term. Moon was elected through a vote of slightly over 40 percent, and the ruling Democratic Party commands just 120 seats in the legislative, far short of the 180-seat threshold to get any policy bill and decision past parliament. He must stay consistent with his balanced and pragmatic appointment policy to run administration smoothly, regardless of any shortcomings. His engagement effort would persuade the other parties to cooperate and support his policies.
We want to see Moon recruit people not only from the left, but also from the center and right. There are many able people in the conservative front in the areas of economics and foreign affairs. This way, Moon can bring unity to a country divided by the previous president’s impeachment.
In his inaugural speech, Moon pledged not to be an overbearing and highhanded president, but would mingle and talk with the people constantly. He called the opposition his governing partner and promised to serve all the people to earn trust from those who had not voted for him. Moon said he would personally brief key affairs to the press and talk to ordinary citizens on his way home from work. He will hold public hearings in the open plaza in downtown Seoul to keep his eyes and ears open all the time.
His words brought a refreshing hope to the people who have been frustrated throughout the last four years due to an incommunicative president. We hope Moon will be true to his word and become the president he has promised to be, a rare president in Korea who retires with applause from the people.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 11, Page 34
4년만의 호남총리 지명 긍정적
여권인재도 써 진짜 탕평 이루길
'적폐청산'사라진 취임사도 눈길
문재인 대통령이 전남 영광 출신으로 4선 의원을 지낸 이낙연 전남지사를 총리에 지명했다. 이명박 정부 마지막 총리였던 김황식(전남 장성)전 총리 이래 4년2개월여만에 호남 출신 총리 지명자가 나온 것은 문재인 정부의 탕평의지를 상징적으로 보여주는 점에서 긍정적으로 평가할 만하다. 비서실장에 임명된 임종석씨도 전남 장흥산 586 정치인이다. 비문 출신의 젊은 호남 출신 인사를 중용한 점에서 이 역시 의미를 부여할 수 있다. 그런 만큼 야당도 총리 지명자에 대해 개인사적 흠집찾기로 발목을 잡기보다는 정책과 소신을 파헤치는 쪽으로 인준 청문회를 끌어가기 바란다.
문 대통령의 인사 원칙은 친문을 배제하고, 실무형 전문가를 중용하며 내각 평균 연령을 50대로 낮추는 것으로 알려졌다. 패권논란을 종식하고 정부조직에 활력을 불어넣을 수 있다는 점에서 올바른 방향으로 평가하며 그 초심을 5년 내내 지켜가기 바란다. 문 대통령의 득표율을 40%대 초반에 그쳤고 집권당인 더불어민주당의 의석은 국회선진화법상 법안통과선인 180석에 한참 못미치는 120석에 불과하다. 작지않은 핸디캡을 안고 출범하는 문재인 정부가 국정을 제대로 끌고가려면 실용주의에 입각한 탕평인사를 일관되게 실천해야한다. 그래야 다른 정당들의 문재인 정부의 협치의지를 인정하고 연대에 나설 동기가 생기기 때문이다.
내친 김에 주문하자면 야권 출신만 중용하지 말고 여권 인사 가운데서도 능력있고 합리적인 인물을 요직에 앉히는 모습을 보고싶다. 경제나 외교안보 같은 주요 부문 장관직에 범여권 인재를 중용해 당파를 초월한 탕평정치의 모범을 보여달라는 얘기다. 통령 탄핵과 조기 대선으로 인해 갈가리 찢긴 사회를 통합하고, 문 대통령을 찍지 않은 보수층을 포용할 동력을 얻을 기회가 될 것이다.
문 대통령은 취임사에서 '권위적 대통령' 문화를 청산하고 국민과 수시로 소통하겠다는 뜻을 밝혔다. 대선 유세에서 여러번 외쳤던 '적폐청산'을 취임사에선 한차례도 언급하지 않았다. 대신 "저를 지지하지 않은 국민도 섬기겠다"고 다짐했다. 또 주요 사안을 대통령이 직접 언론에 브리핑하고 퇴근길에 시장에 들러 시민들과 대화를 나누는 한편 광화문 광장에서 대토론회를 열겠다고도 약속했다. 전임 대통령의 불통정치로 답답함과 목마름을 느껴온 국민들에게 희망을 안겨주는 얘기들이다. 중요한 것은 문 대통령 본인의 실천 의지다. 취임사에서 한 약속들이 구두선에 그치지 않고 5년 내내 일관성있게 실현되려면 인의 장막에 갇히지않고 사회 다방면과 격임없이 소통하는 노력을 쉬임없이 이어가야 할 것이다.