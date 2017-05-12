Taking things slowly (국문)

Now that South Korea has a new president, it is time to address the conflict over the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile system. President Moon Jae-in took the most reserved position on the deployment among presidential candidates in the May 9 election. His stance is relatively closer to China’s than that of the other candidates.
But that’s not a key reason for the resolution of the friction between Seoul and Beijing. The real reason can be found in our growing expectations for a breakthrough in the deadlock with the launch of a new South Korean government after a critical leadership vacuum following the ouster of President Park Geun-hye.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is sending positive signals. Earlier, Xi expressed his condolences after the deaths of South Korean kindergarten students in a tunnel accident in Shandong province before ordering local officials to do their best to deal with the accident.
In Thursday’s telephone conversation with Moon, Xi expressed the hope that the new South Korean government respects China’s “serious concerns” so that heathy relations can be enjoyed down the road. “Serious concerns” refer to Beijing’s worries about security since the deployment of the missile defense system in South Korea.
The choices facing the Moon government over the Thaad battery are three: withdrawal of the battery; a “normalization” of the pace of the deployment; and minimization of the conflict after the deployment. Above all, the first option of sending the battery back to the U.S. is not easy because it could shake the very foundations of the Korea-U.S. alliance amid ever-deepening military threats from North Korea. China also understands this dilemma of ours. In order to find realistic solutions for this Gordian Knot, the new South Korean administration need not give Beijing the impression that it is hurrying to deploy the Thaad system. That could be a gesture to allow Beijing to save face.
The Moon administration must send a special presidential emissary to Beijing as soon as possible. Even though that is not guaranteed to succeed, it nevertheless can demonstrate the new president’s sincere approach to the issue. Based on a trust to be built slowly yet steadily between the two leaders, they may be able to reach agreement on the tricky issue in a meeting at the G-20 Summit in Germany in July.
JoongAng Ilbo, May 12, Page 34
이제는 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계의 한반도 배치를 둘러싼 한·중 갈등을 풀 때가 됐다. 계기는 물론 한국의 새 정부 출범이다. 문재인 대통령이 그동안 사드 배치와 관련해 다소 유보적인 모습을 보였고, 이게 중국의 입장과 비교적 가깝기 때문에 그런 바람을 갖는 건 아니다. 새 술은 새 부대에 담듯이 한국의 새 정부 출범에 맞춰 한·중 관계를 새롭게 다지는 과정에서 자연스럽게 사드 해법의 실마리를 찾을 수 있을 것이란 기대에서다.
우선 시진핑 중국 국가주석이 성의를 보이는 등 중국이 적극적인 신호를 보내고 있다. 문재인 대통령 당선에 미국이 백악관 대변인 명의의 축하 메시지를 보낸 데 비해 중국은 시진핑 주석 이름의 친서를 보냈다. 시 주석은 이에 앞서 산둥성에서 우리 어린이들이 사망한 교통사고에 대해 애도를 표하고 사후 처리에 만전을 기할 것을 주문하는 등 한국을 각별히 배려하는 모습을 보였다.
그런 연장선상에서 어제는 문재인-시진핑 직접 전화 통화가 이뤄졌다. 시 주석은 “한국 새 정부가 중국의 중대한 관심을 중시해 실제 행동으로 양국의 건강하고 평온한 발전을 추진해 달라”고 말했다. ‘중국의 중대한 관심’이란 곧 사드 문제를 가리킨다.
이에 대해 문재인 정부 앞에 놓인 선택지는 크게 사드 철회, 배치 속도 정상화, 배치 후 갈등 최소화 등으로 압축할 수 있다. 철회는 당면한 북핵 위협과 한·미 동맹의 근간을 흔들 수 있다는 점에서 쉽지 않다. 이는 중국도 어느 정도 이해하는 바다. 그런 상황에서 중국의 체면을 살리며 사드 갈등의 해법을 찾으려면 우선 사드 배치를 서두른다는 인상을 중국에 줄 필요는 없다.
이어 중국에 특사 파견은 빠를수록 좋다. 특사 방문 자체로 사드 문제가 풀리는 건 아니지만 이는 중국을 중시한다는 문재인 대통령의 성의를 보여주는 것으로 의미가 크다. 이처럼 하나하나 쌓인 신뢰의 토대를 딛고 양국 정상이 오는 7월 독일에서 열리는 G20 정상회의에서 만날 때 사드 갈등 해소의 합의에 이를 수 있을 것이다.