President Moon Jae-in and newly appointed aides stroll inside the Blue House after a luncheon on Thursday. From left: Senior Civil Affairs Secretary Cho Kuk; Kwun Hyuk-ki, head of the presidential press center; President Moon; Secretary for General Affairs Lee Joung-do; Senior Personnel Affairs Secretary Cho Hyun-ock; Song In-bae, former member of Moon’s campaign; Senior Public Affairs Secretary Yoon Young-chan and Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok. [YONHAP]