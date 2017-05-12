Silla-era burial urn covered in floral and dot patterns

Green-glazed Burial Urn (Granite Case)Unified SillaYongsan, central SeoulNational Treasure No. 125Burial urns were used between the late Three Kingdoms Period (57 BC-668 AD) and the Goryeo Period (918-1394).In Korean Buddhism, believers would cremate the dead and store the remains in these urns.At the time of excavation, this urn (height: 16cm [6.3 inches]; mouth diameter: 15.3cm) was found inside of an angular granite outer case.The object dates back to the Unified Silla Period (676-935).The body is covered in fastidiously placed dots and floral patterns.This is one of the most exquisitely made glazed burial urns adorned with repeated patterns that has been found on the Korean Peninsula.