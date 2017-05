At the “Buddhist Hanging Scroll at Okcheonsa Temple in Goseong” exhibition underway at the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan District, central Seoul, a Buddhist scroll painting measuring over ten meters (33 feet) overwhelms visitors. It was made in 1808 for outdoor rituals. The exhibition, which runs until Oct. 22, also displays the crate used for storing the scroll. [NATIONAL MUSEUM OF KOREA]