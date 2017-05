A manufacturing plant for small electric vehicles opened Thursday at the Future Industrial Complex in Sejong City. The manufacturing plant’s operator, Semisysco, a tech company based in Suwon, Gyeonggi, specializes in creating display-related technologies. The facility is capable of producing as many as 3,000 to 4,000 small electric cars per year. After expansion, the plant will be able to manufacture as many as 6,000 vehicles a year. [YONHAP]