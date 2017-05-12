Sulli confirmed to have a new boyfriend

Singer turned actress Sulli has found love again, this time with a non-celebrity, following her two-and-a-half-year relationship with rapper Choiza.The rumor first circulated on Wednesday, with SBS funE claiming that the 24-year-old actress had started dating brand director Kim Min-joon.The news outlet reported that the two started dating two months ago, around the time that Sulli ended her relationship with her former boyfriend. It also reported that like her previous relationship, she was confident in roaming around the city with her new-found love, with many seeing the actress walking hand-in-hand with her new beau in Itaewon.Sulli’s agency, S.M. Entertainment, confirmed the rumor, saying, “Our client and director Kim started their relationship recently. We are cautious though, since Kim is a non-celebrity.”Due to the sudden interest, Kim found himself in a difficult position, pleading to the public to leave him alone. He took to his Instagram yesterday to say, “I’m not a brand director, but just a normal businessman. I ask everyone to respect my privacy.”However, fans have begun questioning Sulli’s loyalty to Choiza during their relationship. Fans dug up Choiza’s five-week old Instagram post which included a photo of a roasted lamb leg with the caption, “Is this a lamb’s leg?” However, in Korean, “lamb’s leg” can also be interpreted as “two-timing,” leaving many fans to question if Sulli had cheated on the rapper.By Kim Jung-kyoon