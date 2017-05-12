Hyundai global leaders unite on sales strategy

Albert Biermann, right, head of vehicle tests and high performance development at Hyundai Motor Group, talks during its Global Distributors Convention which is being held through Saturday in Seoul and on Jeju Island. [HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP]

Hyundai Motor invited executives of its dealerships around the world to its Global Distributors Convention event in Korea to discuss ways to rejuvenate the carmaker’s stagnant sales.The biannual global event was held under the theme “50 Years and More - Wonderful Journey Together” from May 10 to 13 in Seoul and on Jeju Island, the company said Thursday.A total of 300 people from 105 dealerships as well as Hyundai Motor headquarters participated in the event.Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun also made an appearance.“I appreciate the effort from everyone in expanding sales amid a rapidly changing global environment,” Chung said in a welcome speech.“Hyundai Motor will continue to support sales by developing new technology and new products.”.A stronger product lineup, digitization of customer channels, and investment in future-car technology were among the strategies discussed to fortify Hyundai Motor’s global competitiveness.The soon-to-be-launched small SUV Kona from Hyundai Motor and the sports sedan G70 from its premium label Genesis will launch this year.Hyundai Motor also pledged to digitize the steps that a customer undergoes to purchase a car.However, it didn’t forget to emphasize the personal contact with customers at the showroom to enhance brand awareness.The executives are expected to tour the Hyundai Motor Studio on Thursday and Friday. They will then fly to Jeju Island to test drive the eco-friendly car Ioniq.BY JIN EUN-SOO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]