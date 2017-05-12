[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution] Inside Moon’s plan for 4th industrial revolution

President Moon Jae-in delivers the keynote speech at a forum on the fourth industrial revolution on Feb. 1, when he was still a primary candidate for the Democratic Party’s nomination, in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul. [YONHAP]

Cover of Park Ky-young’s “The Fourth Industrial Revolution and Competitiveness in Science and Technology.”

A book published Wednesday by a former presidential aide on the so-called fourth industrial revolution might offer insight into how Moon Jae-in’s administration will approach policies related to science and technology. Moon contributed a two-page recommendation to the book’s preface.문재인 대통령의 과학 기술 정책과 4차 산업혁명에 대한 인사이트를 엿볼 수 있는 서적이 지난 5월 10일 발간됐다. 문 대통령은 박기영 전 청와대 보좌관이 쓴 책 『제 4차 산업혁명과 과학기술 경쟁력』에 2페이지 분량의 추천사를 실었다.“In the past nine years under Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye, Korea has been regressing not only in terms of politics, economy, society, culture, foreign policy and security but also science and technology,” he wrote. “We should run again. We shouldn’t let the era of the fourth industrial revolution open without our participation.”그는 추천사에서 “이명박·박근혜 정부 9년 간 정치·경제·사회·문화·외교·안보는 물론 과학기술에서도 대한민국은 퇴보를 거듭해 왔습니다. 다시 뛰어야 합니다. 4차 산업혁명의 대항해 시대가 우리 없이 열리게 두어서는 안 됩니다”라고 적었다.The author, Park Ky-young, served as secretary for information science and technology under President Roh Moo-hyun when Moon was Roh’s chief of staff. Park is now a biology professor at Sunchon National University in South Jeolla.이 책의 저자인 박기영 교수는 문 대통령이 노무현 전 대통령의 비서실장으로 일하던 당시 청와대 정보통신기술 보좌관이었다. 현재는 전남 순천대 생물학과 교수로 재직 중이다.The book, titled “The Fourth Industrial Revolution and Competitiveness in Science and Technology,” addresses Korea’s place in the advent of new industries like artificial intelligence, renewable energy and self-driving cars, all part of what has collectively been called the fourth industrial revolution.박 교수는 저서 『제 4차산업혁명과 과학기술 경쟁력』를 통해 인공지능·신재생에너지·자율주행차 등 4차 산업혁명으로 인한 새로운 산업 분야에서 한국이 어떤 위치에 서 있는 지를 다루고 있다.In his preface, Moon described the fourth industrial revolution as already underway and lamented that other countries have already “embarked on a sail toward the sea of the fourth industrial revolution while Korea still stays at the port of the 20th century.”추천사에서 문 대통령은 4차 산업혁명은 이미 시작됐다고 잘라 말했다. 그러면서 세계 각국은 이미 4차 산업혁명의 바다를 향해 속속 출항하고 있지만, 대한민국호는 20세기의 항구에 머물러 있다고 지적했다.He argued that Korea can only succeed “when both democracy and technological advancement mature” but said the government cannot achieve either of the goals alone. The government’s role, he wrote, should be limited to installing infrastructure like an Internet of Things network, referring to technology that can wirelessly connect physical objects, and investing in science research.문 대통령은 한국은 “민주주의와 기술적 진보가 동시에 성숙해야만 4차 산업혁명에서 성공할 수 있다"고 말했다. 하지만 이 두 가지 모두 국가가 만들 수 있는 것이 아니며, 정부의 역할은 사물인터넷망과 공공빅데이터망 같은 인프라 구축, 기초 과학연구에 대한 투자 등 4차 산업혁명을 뒷받침하기 위한 것으로 제한되어야 한다고 주장했다.“Every sector of society should innovate together, and the engine of innovation should come from fairness,” he wrote. “If Korea proceeds toward innovative growth and a fair society, the world of the 21st century will remember the Republic of Korea as a country that has succeeded in both a candlelight revolution and the fourth industrial revolution.”그는 또 “4차 산업혁명에서 성공하려면 사회 모든 분야가 함께 혁신해야 하고, 그 혁신의 에너지는 공정에서 나온다”고 밝혔다. 이어 “우리가 함께 혁신성장과 공정사회를 향해 흔들림 없이 나아간다면 21세기 세계는 대한민국을 촛불혁명과 4차 산업혁명에 모두 성공한 나라로 기억하게 될 것”이라고 적었다.The metaphor “candlelight revolution” refers to protests marked by candlelight that ousted President Park Geun-hye and sparked the election that swept Moon to office.‘촛불혁명’이란 박근혜 대통령의 탄핵을 이끌어 내고 이번 선거에서 문 대통령의 당선에 기여한 촛불시위를 뜻한다.South Chungcheong Gov. An Hee-jung, Moon’s rival during the Democratic Party primary, also contributed a letter to the book’s preface, writing that “creativity and innovation comes from autonomy and respect.”더불어민주당 경선에서 문 대통령과 경쟁했던 안희정 충청남도 도지사 역시 이 책에 쓴 추천사를 통해 “창의와 혁신은 자율과 존중에서 나온다”며 4차 산업혁명에 대한 견해를 밝혔다.In a phone interview Thursday, Professor Park said Moon wrote the recommendation in February when he was still a primary candidate.박기영 교수는 지난 5월 11일 코리아중앙데일리와의 전화 인터뷰에서 문 대통령이 경선 후보 시절이던 지난 2월에 이 책의 추천사를 작성했다고 전했다.“He is pretty much interested in science and technology as well as technological change,” Park said. “He is particularly keen on renewable energy and futuristic cars, including electric vehicles.”“문 대통령은 과학기술뿐 아니라 기술 변화에 관심이 많다”며, “특히 신재생에너지와 전기차 등 미래형 자동차에 큰 관심을 보였다”고 말했다.Park’s research deals with Korea’s status quo in technological development and the fourth industrial revolution. She analyzes the policies of past presidents and what the country needs to achieve breakthroughs.박 교수는 책을 통해 한국이 기술 발전과 4차 산업혁명에서 어떤 위치에 서있는지를 다루며, 과거 대통령들의 관련 정책을 분석함으로써 한국이 돌파구를 찾기 위해 무엇을 필요로 하는지 보여 준다.The professor said the pace of Korea’s industrial growth has slowed since 2010. The country’s strategy of relying heavily on large companies has reached its limit, and although Korea has achieved some technological progress on the back of high education and diligence, technological skill level still remains dubious, she argued.박 교수는 한국의 산업 성장속도가 2010년부터 늦어지고 있다고 진단한다. 대기업 중심의 성장 전략이 한계에 달했으며, 높은 교육열과 근면함으로 기술 발전이 어느 수준까지는 도달했지만, 고도화된 수준이라고는 하기 어렵다고 말한다.Park recommended the government ease regulations on information and communications technology, which she believes are excessive.박 교수는 또 새 정부가 과도한 정보통신 기술 관련 규제를 완화해야 한다고 주장했다.“The biggest problem with Korea is that regulations are so focused on prohibition of whatever’s new that they can hardly catch up with the progress of industry,” she said. “Korea should follow in the footsteps of other advanced nations and use guidelines rather than prior restrictions and the strictly crack down on any wrongdoing later.”박 교수는 “한국의 가장 큰 문제는 규제가 새로운 것을 금지하는데만 중점을 두다보니 산업 발전의 속도를 따라가지 못한다는 점”이라며 “여타 선진국처럼 사전 규제보다는 가이드라인을 적극 활용하고 추후 위반 사례가 적발될 경우 철저히 단속해야 한다”고 말했다.In April, Moon unveiled science and technology-related campaign pledges that included doubling the budget for science research by 2020 and expanding financial support for female scientists and other underrepresented groups.지난 4월 대선 후보였던 당시 문 대통령은 과학기술 관련 공약을 발표하며, 과학 연구 관련 예산을 2020년까지 두 배로 늘리고 여성 과학자 등 과학기술계 다양한 계층에 대한 지원을 확대하겠다고 약속했다.He also vowed to establish a committee under his management that will be devoted to the fourth industrial revolution. Moon has cited new technologies as a key way to resolve the country’s chronic youth unemployment and underemployment problems, specifically mentioning electric vehicles, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, 3-D printing, big data and industrial robots.또 대통령 직속 4차 산업혁명 관련 위원회를 설치하겠다고 밝혔다. 한국의 청년 실업 해소와 높은 실업률 문제를 해결하기 위한 핵심 기술로 전기차·자율주행·인공지능·3D 프린팅·빅데이터·산업용 로봇 등을 거론하기도 했다.Despite the hype, Moon’s administration will likely only make minimal adjustments to related ministries rather than massively reshuffle government agencies. There is speculation that the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning, a legacy of President Park, will simply go through a name change with fine adjustments to its composition. It may spin off its function as a watchdog for the telecommunications and broadcasting industries to other agencies like the Korea Communications Commission or Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.문재인 정부는 과학기술 관련 부처를 대대적으로 개편하지는 않을 것으로 예상되고 있다. 박근혜 정부의 유산으로 꼽히는 미래창조과학부의 경우도 일부 조직 개편과 명칭 변경 정도의 변화에 그칠 것이라는 전망이 우세하다. 통신과 방송에 대한 규제·감독 기능의 경우 방송통신위원회나 산업통상자원부로 이관하는 방안이 고려되고 있는 것으로 알려졌다.In his campaign manifesto published in January, Moon proposed that the Ministry of Science and Technology, which was scrapped under Park, be revived and that the Small and Medium Business Administration, an agency under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, be upgraded to the ministerial level. It would take over the role of supporting start-ups, which had fallen to the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning under Park.지난 1월 발간된 대담집 『대한민국이 묻는다』에서 문 대통령은 박근혜 정부가 없앤 과학기술부를 부활하고 산업통상자원부 산하의 중소기업청을 중소기업부로 승격시키는 방안을 제안했다. 이 방안에 따르면 중소기업부는 미래부가 담당하던 스타트업 육성 및 지원을 맡는다.Talk is under way to include buzzwords like “digital,” “innovation” and “smart” in the science ministry’s new name, according to a source familiar with the discussions.한 과학기술 업계 관계자는 미래부의 새로운 명칭에 ‘디지털’ ‘혁신’ ‘스마트’ 등의 단어를 넣는 방안이 고려되고 있다고 전했다.BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun@joongang.co.kr]서지은 기자