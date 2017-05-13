Only Congress Can Solve the North Korea Problem

While there is no love lost between Democrats and Republicans these days, they do seem to agree on one thing: North Korea’s rapidly accelerating nuclear program poses a grave threat to the United States. And yet, despite bipartisan unity and President Trump’s frequent saber-rattling, one element of our North Korea policy remains puzzling: Why aren’t our sanctions against the country stronger?민주당과 공화당이 아무리 싸워도 서로 동의하는 한 가지 이슈가 있다. “북핵은 미국에 중대한 위협”이란 인식이 그것이다. 도널드 트럼프 대통령도 북한 앞바다에 항공모함을 보내 김정은 정권에 겁을 주며 한편으로 대화 카드를 흔들고 있다. 그런데 수수께끼가 있다. 미국의 대북제재는 그동안 왜 이리 미지근했을까?North Korea’s nuclear program is much more advanced than Iran’s ever was, but the sanctions the United States has imposed on North Korea are nowhere near as harsh as those on Iran before the 2015 nuclear deal. This is especially troubling since North Korea already possesses nuclear weapons and is developing systems that would enable them to hit the United States.북한의 핵개발 수준은 이란보다 훨씬 앞서 있다. 그러나 미국의 대북제재는 이란에 가한 제재와는 비교도 안 될 만큼 약하다. 북한이 미국 본토를 때릴 대륙간탄도미사일을 곧 완성할지도 모르는 상황에서 어찌 이럴 수 있었는가?On Friday, Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson led a special session of the United Nations Security Council to discuss strengthening sanctions against North Korea. It’s a good impulse, but the center of the action on North Korea sanctions should not be the United Nations — or even the White House. If the Iran experience taught us anything about imposing crushing sanctions, it is that congressional action is critical.렉스 틸러슨 미 국무장관은 유엔에서 대북제재 강화를 논의하는 회의를 소집했다. 그러나 유엔이 대북제재를 이끄는 중심이 돼선 안 된다. 백악관도 나설 필요 없다. 이란 핵 협상에서 얻은 교훈이 있다면 제재는 반드시 의회가 주도해야 한다는 사실이다.For the United States to hit North Korea with the full brunt of our sanctions arsenal, Congress must act swiftly and aggressively using our most potent economic weapon: secondary sanctions. These are not aimed directly at the target country but rather at third parties conducting business with that country (for example, Chinese banks facilitating North Korean payments).제재를 통해 북한에 최대한 타격을 입히려면 의회가 신속하고도 적극적으로 경제적 무기를 활용해야 한다. 바로 ‘2차 제재(secondary sanction)’다. 이 제재는 북한이 아니라 북한 정권과 거래하는 중국 기업이나 은행이 대상이다.Secondary sanctions can be diplomatically problematic because they can cause tensions with otherwise friendly countries. Unsurprisingly, when the executive branch has a choice, it often prefers not to impose them.이 제재에 들어가면 중국과 긴장을 빚어 외교 문제가 생길 수 있다. 따라서 미 행정부 관리들은 가능한 한 2차 제재를 기피하려 드는 것이 당연하다.But it is not just the White House that has the power apply secondary sanctions. Congress can pass laws that force the Treasury Department to impose them. For years before the Iran nuclear deal, Congress routinely passed bills that mandated secondary sanctions. These laws eventually moved the Obama administration to punish companies in China, Germany and Italy that were doing business with Iran.그러나 2차 제재 결정 권한은 행정부에만 있는 게 아니다. 의회도 입법을 통해 재무부에 제재를 개시하라고 명령할 수 있다. 미 의회는 이미 이란에 대해 2차 제재를 명령하는 법안을 여러 번 제정했다. 덕분에 버락 오바마 행정부는 중국과 독일·이탈리아에서 이란과 거래한 기업들을 처벌할 근거를 만들 수 있었다.Moreover, in legislation passed in 2011, Congress compelled the Obama administration to threaten sanctions against countries that refused to reduce their imports of Iranian oil. The law worked as intended, resulting in a substantial decrease in Iran’s oil sales — to 1.1 million barrels per day in 2013 from 2.5 million barrels per day in 2012. Even China significantly cut back its Iranian oil purchases. Shortly after the law began to bite, Iran was ready to enter serious negotiations over its nuclear program.2011년엔 미 의회가 이란산 석유 수입 중단을 거부한 나라들을 제재하는 법안을 통과시켰다. 이 법은 당초 의도대로 잘 굴러가 2012년 하루 평균 250만 배럴이었던 이란산 석유 수출은 1년 뒤 110만 배럴로 급감했다. 중국조차 이란산 석유 수입을 줄였다. 이란은 협상 테이블에 복귀할 수밖에 없었다.So far, Congress has refrained from mandating broad secondary sanctions against North Korea’s trading partners. This inaction is explained by a lack of congressional focus on North Korea policy, the absence of a vocal domestic constituency pushing for tougher measures and concerns about angering China. But Congress should now end its restraint and pass a North Korea sanctions law that encompasses restrictions similar to those that were imposed on Iran.그러나 미 의회는 북한과 교역하는 나라들을 겨냥해 2차 제재 법안을 통과시키는 것은 자제해 왔다. 북핵 문제에 제대로 집중하지 못한 탓도 있고, 대북제재 강화를 요구하는 유권자들이 없었던 탓도 있다. 중국의 화를 돋울까 걱정한 측면도 있었다. 그러나 북한의 핵 위협이 날로 커지고 있는 지금은 달라져야 한다.For starters, Congress should mandate sanctions against any bank or company involved in purchases of North Korean minerals, coal, textiles or other goods that earn Pyongyang hard currency. North Korea continues to make billions of dollars annually from its exports, which go primarily to China but also to India, Pakistan and other countries. The funds collected from these exports prop up the Kim regime and finance its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. As it did with Iran in 2011, Congress should allow temporary waivers for countries that significantly reduce their imports from North Korea. This will give China and others a reasonable period — perhaps three or six months — to halt business with North Korea.때마침 미 하원은 과거 미국이 이란에 가했던 것과 같은 수준의 포괄적 대북제재 법안을 통과시켰다. 이제는 행정부가 나설 차례다. 확실하게 대북 2차 제재에 들어가야 한다. 우선은 광물과 석탄 등 평양 정권에 달러를 벌어 주는 상품을 산 중국의 모든 기업과 은행에 제재를 가해야 한다. 북한은 수출로 매년 수십억 달러를 벌어들인다. 중국이 핵심 시장이지만 인도와 파키스탄에도 수출한다. 이를 통해 번 달러는 김정은 정권을 떠받치며 핵무기 개발의 돈줄이 되고 있다. 2차 제재에 응해 북한산 물품 수입을 줄이겠다고 약속하는 나라엔 ‘일시 유예 기간’을 인센티브로 줘야 한다. 일례로 중국은 대북 교역을 중단할 수 있는 합리적 이행기간(3~6개월)을 얻게 된다.Other prime targets for secondary sanctions include financial institutions that provide services to North Korean banks, shipping lines that call at North Korean ports and insurers that underwrite cargoes to and from North Korea. The only exceptions should be for trade in humanitarian goods like food and medicine. Such sanctions would present businesses around the world with a clear choice: Cut ties with North Korean counterparts or suffer the costs of American sanctions.북한 은행과 거래하는 제3국 은행이나 북한 항만을 기항지로 삼은 해운사, 북한산 화물을 보증하는 보험사도 2차 제재 타깃이다. 식량 등 인도주의적 지원만이 예외다. 대북 2차 제재가 개시되면 전 세계 기업들은 “북한과 교류를 끊지 않으면 미국의 칼에 다치게 된다”는 무시무시한 메시지를 받게 된다.The White House may bristle at the idea of Congress driving policy on North Korea, but it should be thankful for legislative action. While Congress plays the “bad cop,” President Trump will benefit from greatly enhanced negotiating leverage. And although such an approach would garner international criticism, particularly from Beijing, businesses in China and elsewhere would most likely fall into line.백악관은 대북 정책의 주도권을 의회에 넘기는 것을 꺼릴 수도 있다. 그러나 막상 의회의 도움을 얻고 나면 진심으로 감사하게 될 것이다. 의회가 ‘나쁜 경찰(Bad Cop)’ 역할을 하면 트럼프 대통령의 대북 협상력은 강화될 수 있다. 중국은 2차 제재를 비난하며 미국을 공격하겠지만 결국은 제재를 피하기 위해 미국에 줄을 설 가능성이 크다.DA 300That’s because the alternative is not successfully defying the United States — access to the American financial system is too valuable to risk losing it — but rather facing sanctions and possibly bankruptcy. Nevertheless, to prevent diplomatic blowback, the Trump administration should work to amass the type of good will the Obama administration earned on Iran, traveling around the globe to secure as much buy-in as possible.중국이 2차 제재 수용을 거부하면 미국에 대항할 방법이 없다. 중국 기업들이 북한과 거래하다 미국의 제재망에 걸리면 파산할 공산이 크기 때문이다. 중국을 비롯한 전 세계 기업들에 미국의 금융시스템에 참여할 수 있는 자격은 절대 놓치면 안 될 만큼 중요하다. 물론 2차 제재에 들어가면 이에 외교적으로 반발하는 역풍이 불 수 있다. 따라서 트럼프는 오바마가 이란의 협상장 복귀를 끌어내기 위해 던졌던 당근도 북한에 준비해야 한다. 동시에 전 세계를 돌아다니며 2차 제재 방안에 대해 최대한 많은 나라의 지지를 얻어내야 함도 물론이다.There is no magic bullet for Pyongyang’s nuclear belligerence. A military strike against North Korea’s program could lead to devastating retaliation, and even the harshest sanctions may not change Kim Jong-un’s calculus. But as North Korea moves closer to acquiring a nuclear weapon that can hit the United States, we would be remiss not to see if the full weight of our sanctions might make Pyongyang reverse course. To do otherwise would be foreign-policy malpractice.북한의 핵 야욕을 근절할 특효약은 없다. 핵시설 폭격은 평양의 보복으로 이어져 재앙을 부를 수 있다. 물론 2차 제재를 가해도 김정은의 고집을 꺾을 수 없을지 모른다. 그러나 북한의 핵미사일이 미 본토를 타격할 우려가 커지는 상황에서 사력을 다한 제재로 북한의 태도를 바꾸려는 시도조차 하지 않는 건 직무 태만이다.