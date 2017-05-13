[앵커브리핑] 파형…"함께 꿈꾸면 현실이 된다" (Ripple marks… “Dreaming together begins a new reality)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.This is today’s anchor briefing.지난주 백상예술대상 시상식에서 가장 환하게 빛났던 사람들은 화려한 레드카펫을 밟은 배우도, 영예의 대상을 수상한 이들도 아니었습니다.The people that shined the brightest during the Baeksang Arts Awards ceremony held last week were not the celebrities who stepped on the red carpet andtheir outfits, nor the ones that received the*flaunt: 뽐내다*highest honor: 최고의 영예, 대상바로 이 사람들… 33인 무명배우들의 무대. 물론 낯선 얼굴들이었습니다.No, the brightest stars of the night were these people. This was a performance by 33 unknown actors, whose faces are unfamiliar to the public eye.그러나 이름조차 없이 작품에 출연했던 단역배우들은 연기 자체만으로 '행복하다'고 말했습니다.These actors, who didn’t even have a name in the works they were featured in, said that they were just happy to be able to act.모두가 각자의 자리에서 꿈을 꾸고 목소리를 내는 것이야말로 가장 아름다운 울림이라는 것. 사람들의 마음은 공명했고 함께 꿈을 꿀 수 있었지요.The most beautiful sound is created when everyone can dare to dream and voice their opinions as themselves. The performance of the unknown actorswith many and everyone dreamed the same dream together.*resonate: 공명하다파형(波形), 파동의 생김새를 일컫는 말이라고 하지요.We could liken this to a*ripple mark: 파형어찌 보면 내일 치르는 선거는 각자의 자리에서 꿈을 꾸고 각자의 목소리를 냈던 사람들.그 한 사람 한 사람의 목소리가 모여 파동이 되고, 그 파동은 빛보다 더 멀리 퍼져서 하늘을 향해 뻗어 나가는 파형을 닮지 않았을까…In tomorrow’s presidential election, the voices and dreams of the people will become a wave – a wave that will extend much further than light, resembling a ripple that will extend straight up into the sky."사람의 목소리는 빛보다 멀리 간다"던 중국 작가 위화의 말은 2017년 대한민국의 광장에서 현실화된 것인지도 모르겠습니다.Writing for the New York Times, Chinese writer Yu Hua said, “Their voices carry farther than light,” recalling events when the Chinese peopleagainst the declaration of the martial law. That wasby the Korean people this year in the plaza, where people gathered to oust former president Park Geun-hye.*stand steadfast: 굳건하게 의지를 표명하다*reenact: 재현되다그리고 내일을 위해 저희들이 준비해 온 것도 첨단기술이 동원된 내일 하루만의 불꽃놀이가 아니라 바로 사람의 목소리, 우리의 목소리… 그 파형을 어떻게 전할 것인가 하는 고민이었습니다.The election program that JTBC has prepared for days and nights prior to theisn’t to celebrate a day of fireworks, but came after contemplating how to convey the ripples of the people’s voices.*ballot count: 개표각자의 자리에서 함께 새로운 꿈을 꾸는 사람들. 시민들은 그렇게 새로운 여정을 만들어갈 것입니다.The people that dreamed a new dream. The people will make their own voyage towards a better future."혼자 꿈꾸면 영원히 꿈이지만 함께 꿈꾸면 현실이 된다"Like what artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser said, “When we dream alone it is only a dream, but when many dream together it is the beginning of a new reality.”오늘의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.This is all for today’s anchor briefing.Broadcast on May 8, 2017Translated for May 13, 2017Translated and edited by Kim Jung-kyoon and Brolley Genster