Moon says I will visit Washington first

President Moon Jae-in waves toward citizens from a moving vehicle at Gwanghwamun Square Wednesday afternoon after he was sworn into office. [YONHAP] 수요일 오후 대통령 취임식을 한 뒤 광화문 광장에서 문재인 대통령이 차에서 시민들을 향해 손을 흔들고 있다. [연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyThursday, May 11, 2017President Moon Jae-in said in anspeech Wednesday that he will visit Washingtonif necessary to maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula, adding that Beijing and Tokyo could also be on the*inaugural: 취임식의*with speed: 신속하게, 빨리*itinerary: 여행일정문재인 대통령은 수요일 취임식 연설에서 한반도의 평화를 지키기 위해 필요하다면 빨리 워싱턴을 방문하겠다고 말했다. 베이징과 도쿄도 방문하겠다고 덧붙였다.On the idea of a summit in North Korea, the new president said he could do it “” -from a remark in December that Pyongyang would be the firsthe would visit if elected president.*if circumstances permit: 만약 사정이 허락한다면*backpedal: 후퇴하다, 철회하다*destination: 목적지, 도착지신임 대통령은 만약 사정이 허락한다면 북한을 방문해 남북 정상회담을 할 수 있다고 말했다. 만약 대통령으로 선출된다면 평양을 첫 번째로 방문하겠다고 밝힌 12월의 발언에서 한 발 물러선 것이다.“I will act fast to solve theand work hard for peace on the peninsula,” said the new president in a speech before anof about 400 during a brief inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly Wednesday. “If necessary, I will fly to Washington as well as Beijing and Tokyo. If circumstances permit, I will also make a visit to Pyongyang.”*security crisis: 안보위기*audience: 청중, 시청자신임 대통령은 수요일 하객 4백여명이 참석한 국회에서 열린 약식 취임식에서 “안보위기를 해소하기 위해 신속하게 행동하겠다. 한반도 평화를 위해 열심히 일하겠다”고 말했다. “만약 필요하다면, 워싱턴으로 날아가겠다. 베이징과 도쿄도 가겠다. 만약 사정이 허락한다면, 평양도 방문하겠다.”A couple of hours later, Suh Hoon, who wasby Moon Wednesday to head the National Intelligence Service (NIS), told reporters at the Blue House that while it wasat this point to discuss an inter-Korea summit, he considered such a meeting “necessary” for the new administration.*nominate: 지명하다*premature: 너무 이른, 시기 상조의몇 시간 후에 청와대에서 기자들에게 서훈 국정원장 내정자는 지금 이 시점에 남북 정상회담을 논의하는 것은 시기상조이지만 새 행정부를 위해서는 남북 정상회담이 “필요하다”고 생각한다고 말했다.“[A summit] could give us ato solve North Korea’s nuclear problem, which is an urgent security threat to us,” said Suh, adding that Moon could travel to Pyongyang if the “right conditions” toon the peninsula were met.*gateway: 입구, 관문*ease tensions: 긴장을 완화시키다서 국정원장 내정자는 “[남북 정상회담은] 우리에게 긴급한 안보 위협인 북한의 핵문제를 해결하는 길을 열어줄 수 있다”고 말했다. 한반도에서 긴장을 완화시키기 위한 “올바른 조건들”이 충족된다면 문 대통령이 평양을 방문할 수 있다고 덧붙였다.In a December interview with the JoongAng Ilbo, Moon said North Korea would be the first country he visited if elected president, and that he would explain his reason for doing so to the U.S., Japan and China.a South Korean president first visits Washington to show his or herto the South Korea-U.S. alliance.*traditionally: 전통적으로*commitment: 약속, 헌신12월에 중앙일보와 가진 인터뷰에서 문 대통령은 대통령이 되면 북한을 가장 먼저 방문할 것이고 미국, 일본, 중국에 왜 그렇게 했는지 설명하겠다고 말했다. 전통적으로 한국 대통령은 한미동맹을 확고하게 지지하는 것을 보여주기 위해 워싱턴을 가장 먼저 방문한다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)